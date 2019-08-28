ALTAPASS
The Orchard at Altapass
Aug. 28: Music Jam
Aug. 29: Jack Vaughn
Aug. 30: Tom Sparks and Terry McKinney
Aug. 31: The Grass Catchers/South Bound
Sept. 1: Sam McKinney/Roan Mountain Moonshiners
Sept. 4: Open mic/Music jam
Sept. 5: Sound Traveler
Sept. 6: Debbie Young
Sept. 7: The Dollar Brother/Bear Wallow/Graham and Mckinney
Sept. 8: Slight Departure/Tru Blu
Sept. 11: Music jam
Sept. 12: Jack Vaughn
Sept. 13: Terry McKinney
Sept. 14: True Grass/Crossfire
Sept. 15: Harlan County Grass/Jerry, Mike and Bill
Sept 16: Music jam
Sept. 19: Randy Flack and “Everything But Country”/Terry McKinney and Tom Sparks
Sept. 20: Utah Green
Sept. 21: Town and Country/Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express
Sept. 22: Randy Flack/RockABillys
Sept. 25: Music jam
Sept. 26: Randy Flack
Sept. 27: Sam McKinney
Sept. 28: The Grass Catchers/Tom Sparks and friends
Sept. 29: Terry McKinney/Amantha Mill
BANNER ELK
Concerts in the Park at Tate-Evans Town Park
Aug. 29: Tanya and the Roadrunnerz
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Aug. 29: Music Bingo
Aug. 31: The Collective
Sept. 3: Carolina Shag Dance
Oct. 26: Thirty Ought Six
Elevations Tavern & Grill
Aug. 30 and 31: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Sept. 6: JD Brothers
Sept. 7: Broken AngelSept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Sept. 20: Jazz Night with Joe Hasty Duo
Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab
Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Sept. 5: Sound TravelerHistoric Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BE Artists Gallery
Third Thursday Socials: Tony Bua & Karen Dingo (Aug. 22 to Sept. 19)
Bua is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.
Jewelry artist Dingo’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.The Art Cellar Gallery
Through Sept. 7: Noyes Capehart
BEECH MOUNTAIN
5506’ Skybar
Aug. 31: Brad Heller and the Fustics
Oct. 12: Virginia Ground
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital Gallery
August Exhibit “From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story”
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Aug. 29: Handlebar Betty
Aug. 30: Don Hogan Duo/Smokin Joe
Aug. 31: Momma Molasses Trio/Dave Tenery and Steve
Sept. 1: Rick Cannon’s Chico and the Man
Sept. 2: Typical Mountain Boys
Sept. 7: Alexa Rose/ Harris BrothersSept. 28: Smokin’ Joe
LINVILLE FALLS
Linville Falls Winery
Aug. 31: Jukebox Boys
Sept. 1: Shelby Rae Moore
Sept. 7: Typical Mountain Boys
Sept. 8: Wayne Taylor
Sept. 14: Albi and the Lifters
Sept. 15: The Harris Brothers
Sept. 21: Bluegrass Blend
Sept. 22: Shelby Rae Moore
Sept. 29: The Lucky Strikes
Oct. 5: TBA
Oct. 6: Typical Mountain Boys
Oct. 12: The Cahoots
Oct. 13: The Harris Brothers
Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio
Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers
Sept. 6: Gary Trivette
Sept. 7: Sound TravelerAvery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square
Last Friday of each month: Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 31
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Sept. 6: Smokin Joe Randolph
Sept. 7: Thirty Ought SixSept. 14: Preston Benfield and Company
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck
Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)
Aug. 28: The Collective
Sept. 5: Rockabillys
