ALTAPASS

The Orchard at Altapass

Aug. 28: Music Jam

Aug. 29: Jack Vaughn

Aug. 30: Tom Sparks and Terry McKinney

Aug. 31: The Grass Catchers/South Bound

Sept. 1: Sam McKinney/Roan Mountain Moonshiners

Sept. 4: Open mic/Music jam

Sept. 5: Sound Traveler

Sept. 6: Debbie Young

Sept. 7: The Dollar Brother/Bear Wallow/Graham and Mckinney

Sept. 8: Slight Departure/Tru Blu

Sept. 11: Music jam

Sept. 12: Jack Vaughn

Sept. 13: Terry McKinney

Sept. 14: True Grass/Crossfire

Sept. 15: Harlan County Grass/Jerry, Mike and Bill

Sept 16: Music jam

Sept. 19: Randy Flack and “Everything But Country”/Terry McKinney and Tom Sparks

Sept. 20: Utah Green

Sept. 21: Town and Country/Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express

Sept. 22: Randy Flack/RockABillys

Sept. 25: Music jam

Sept. 26: Randy Flack

Sept. 27: Sam McKinney

Sept. 28: The Grass Catchers/Tom Sparks and friends

Sept. 29: Terry McKinney/Amantha Mill

BANNER ELK

Concerts in the Park at Tate-Evans Town Park

Aug. 29: Tanya and the Roadrunnerz

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Aug. 29: Music Bingo

Aug. 31: The Collective

Sept. 3: Carolina Shag Dance

Oct. 26: Thirty Ought Six

Elevations Tavern & Grill

Aug. 30 and 31: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Sept. 6: JD Brothers

Sept. 7: Broken AngelSept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Sept. 20: Jazz Night with Joe Hasty Duo

Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab

Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Sept. 5: Sound TravelerHistoric Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BE Artists Gallery

Third Thursday Socials: Tony Bua & Karen Dingo (Aug. 22 to Sept. 19)

Bua is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.

Jewelry artist Dingo’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.The Art Cellar Gallery

Through Sept. 7: Noyes Capehart

BEECH MOUNTAIN

5506’ Skybar

Aug. 31: Brad Heller and the Fustics

Oct. 12: Virginia Ground

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital Gallery

August Exhibit “From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story”

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Aug. 29: Handlebar Betty

Aug. 30: Don Hogan Duo/Smokin Joe

Aug. 31: Momma Molasses Trio/Dave Tenery and Steve

Sept. 1: Rick Cannon’s Chico and the Man

Sept. 2: Typical Mountain Boys

Sept. 7: Alexa Rose/ Harris BrothersSept. 28: Smokin’ Joe

LINVILLE FALLS

Linville Falls Winery

Aug. 31: Jukebox Boys

Sept. 1: Shelby Rae Moore

Sept. 7: Typical Mountain Boys

Sept. 8: Wayne Taylor

Sept. 14: Albi and the Lifters

Sept. 15: The Harris Brothers

Sept. 21: Bluegrass Blend

Sept. 22: Shelby Rae Moore

Sept. 29: The Lucky Strikes

Oct. 5: TBA

Oct. 6: Typical Mountain Boys

Oct. 12: The Cahoots

Oct. 13: The Harris Brothers

Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio

Aug. 30: The Dollar Brothers

Sept. 6: Gary Trivette

Sept. 7: Sound TravelerAvery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square

Last Friday of each month: Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Oct. 31

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Sept. 6: Smokin Joe Randolph

Sept. 7: Thirty Ought SixSept. 14: Preston Benfield and Company

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck

Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)

Aug. 28: The Collective

Sept. 5: Rockabillys

