ALTAPASS
The Orchard at Altapass
Sept. 26: Randy Flack
Sept. 27: Sam McKinney
Sept. 28: The Grass Catchers/Tom Sparks and friends
Sept. 29: Terry McKinney/Amantha Mill
Oct. 2: Open mic
Oct. 3: Homegrown/Terry Hammond
Oct. 4: Terry McKinney and Tom Sparks
Oct. 5: The Dollar Brothers/Tom Sparks and Friends
Oct. 6: Slight Departure / Tru Blue
Oct. 9: Music Jam
Oct. 10: Jack Vaughn
Oct. 11: Debbie Young
Oct. 12: Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express/Crossfire
Oct. 13: Harlan County Grass/Typical Mountain Boys
Oct. 16: Music Jam
Oct. 17: Reel Time Lucy
Oct. 18: Tom Sparks and Friends
Oct. 19: Town and Country/Bear Wallow
Oct. 20: Jerry Pierce/Rewind
Oct. 23: Open Mic
Oct. 24: Randy Flack
Oct. 25: Sam Mckinney
Oct. 26: Amantha Mill/Typical Mountain Boys
Oct. 27: Terry McKinney/The Grass Catchers
Oct. 30: Open mic
Nov. 2: Randy Flack/The Butterbeans
Nov. 3: Roan Mountain Moonshiners/Sam McKinney
BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Sept. 25: Highlanders Live Trivia
Oct. 26: Thirty Ought Six
Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt Hemond
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BE Artists Gallery
Bua is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.
Jewelry artist Dingo’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.
The Art Cellar Gallery
Nov. 29 and 30: Pottery Showcase Tim Turner
Dec. 14: Hoilday Open Home
5506’ Skybar
Oct. 12: Virginia Ground
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery
September and October: Photographer Mike Lacey: “My search for the Wiley and Illusive North American Landscape” and “Lines, Trusses, and Buildings...oh my”
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Sept. 28: Smokin Joe Band
Oct. 3: Harris Brothers
Oct. 5: Pig Ankle Annie
Oct. 6: Steve Dunfee
Oct. 26: The Little Stony Nighthawks
LINVILLE FALLS
Linville Falls Winery
Sept. 28: Shelby Rae Moore Band
Sept. 29: The Lucky Strikes
Oct. 5: Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four/Harvest Hoe Down
Oct. 6: Typical Mountain Boys
Oct. 12: The Johnson Brothers
Oct. 13: The Harris Brothers
Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys
Oct. 20: Shelby Rae Moore Band
Oct. 27: Clay Lunsford
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio
Sept. 27: The Collective
Oct. 4: Distant Gold
Oct. 11: David Wiseman
Oct. 18: BandWagon Fallacy
Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square
Last Friday of each month: Sept. 27 and Oct. 31
Newland Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31 (5 to 9 p.m.)
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Sept. 27: Krazy Karaoke with Jessi Hawkins
Sept. 28: The Mountain Rose Band
Oct. 5: Crossing Avery
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck
Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)
