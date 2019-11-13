BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BE Artists Gallery
November featured artists: Barbara Aycock and Skip Sickler
Aycock works with fiber and fabric, as well as paste paper painting and book making. “A needle and thread feel quite comfortable in my hands as I stitch books and bags, small quilts, eco printing and dyeing, Shibori to dye and Sashiko to patch and mend,” Aycock said.
Sickler’s nature photography appears in many venues and galleries throughout western NC, and he is a frequent contributor to local publications. “Since my earliest remembrances, I have always sought solace in the outdoors,” Sickler said. “While immersed in the mountains, forests and streams of the Southern Appalachians I find myself more centered and more alive.”
The Art Cellar Gallery
Nov. 29 and 30: Pottery Showcase Tim Turner
Dec. 14: Holiday Open Home
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery
November: Photographer Sallie J. Woodring. Sally is a native of Banner Elk and loves to photographing scenes from the High Country of WNC and also the beauty of Eastern Tennessee.
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Nov. 16: Typical Mountain Boys/Smokin Joe Randolph Band
Nov. 23: Typical Mountain Boys/Pig Ankle Annie
Nov. 30: Typical Mountain Boys
Dec. 7: Typical Mountain Boys
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts
Nov. 15: Rock-A-Billies
Nov. 22: Bandwagon Fallacy
Nov. 29: David Wiseman
Dec. 6: David Wiseman
Dec. 13: Rock-A-Billies
Dec. 27: The Collective
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Nov. 16: Michael Cody
Nov. 23: Dimestore Cowboys
Nov. 30: Tennessee Champagne
Dec. 7: The Green Rumours
Dec. 14: Thirty Ought Six
SPRUCE PINE
John & Robyn Horne Gallery
Through Nov. 17: Japanese Techniques in contemporary metal arts.
Focus Gallery
Shane Fero and Deb Stoner
Through Nov. 17: Like Hummingbirds to Nectar
