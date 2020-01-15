BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
BEECH MOUNTAIN
Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill
Jan. 16: Purposeful Pints with Williams YMCA
Jan. 17: The Jared Stout Duo
Jan. 18: Porch40
Jan. 24: Momma Molasses
Jan. 25: Urban Soil
Jan. 30: Purposeful Pints with Catalyst Sports
Jan. 31: High beams
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery
January and February: High Country Capable: A Photovoice project highlighting the importance of inclusion for individuals with diverse disabilities
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Jan. 17: Rick Cannon’s Chico and the Man
Jan. 18: Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four/ Don Hogan
NEWLAND
Carolina Barbeque Concerts
Every Friday- Open Mic Night (6 to 9 p.m.)
Jan. 17: The Collective and Friends
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Jan. 17: Jack Marion and The Pearl Snap Prophets
Feb. 29: Highway 26
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Ski and Country Club
Saturday music (4 to 6 p.m.)
Jan. 18: Typical Mtn. Boys
Jan. 25: Smokin Joe Randolph Band
Feb. 1: The Rockabilly’s
Feb. 8: Typical Mtn. Boys
Feb. 15: Glen Harlow and North Fork
Feb. 22: Smokin Joe Randolph Band
Feb. 29: Smokin Joe Randolph Band
March 7: The Collective
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.