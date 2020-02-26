Newland, NC (28657)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. Snow may mix in. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.