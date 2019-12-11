BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

The Art Cellar Gallery

Dec. 14: Holiday Open House (3 to 5 p.m.)

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

Photographer Sallie J. Woodring. Sally is a native of Banner Elk and loves to photographing scenes from the High Country of WNC and also the beauty of Eastern Tennessee.

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Dec. 13: Chris McGinnis and Will Easter

Dec. 20: Earline and Lauren Hayworth

Dec. 28: Joe Randolph Band

Jan. 11: Joe Randolph Band

Jan. 18: Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four

Jan. 31: Joe Randolph Band

NEWLAND

Dec. 14: Newland Christmas Parade (6 p.m.)

Carolina Barbeque Concerts

Dec. 13: Rock-A-Billies

Dec. 27: The Collective

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 14: Thirty Ought Six

Feb. 29: Highway 26

