BANNER ELK
Highlanders Grill and Tavern
Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)
Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)
Fred and Larry’s
Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)
Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)
Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery
Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)
Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)
Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)
Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe
Historic Banner Elk School
Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.)
Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.
Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)
The Art Cellar Gallery
Dec. 14: Holiday Open House (3 to 5 p.m.)
CROSSNORE
Crossnore Meeting House
First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam
LINVILLE
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery
Photographer Sallie J. Woodring. Sally is a native of Banner Elk and loves to photographing scenes from the High Country of WNC and also the beauty of Eastern Tennessee.
Old Hampton Store and Barbeque
Dec. 13: Chris McGinnis and Will Easter
Dec. 20: Earline and Lauren Hayworth
Dec. 28: Joe Randolph Band
Jan. 11: Joe Randolph Band
Jan. 18: Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four
Jan. 31: Joe Randolph Band
NEWLAND
Dec. 14: Newland Christmas Parade (6 p.m.)
Carolina Barbeque Concerts
Dec. 13: Rock-A-Billies
Dec. 27: The Collective
ROAN MOUNTAIN
The Station at 19E
Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)
Dec. 14: Thirty Ought Six
Feb. 29: Highway 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.