Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church
Thanksgiving Lunch
Starts at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Avery Senior Center
Beech Mountain
Veterans and Seniors annual Luncheon
Veterans and Seniors of the Old Beech Mountain Community are invited to its annual luncheon in their honor. The event will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Beech Mountain Community Center.
Holiday Market
Christmas-themed arts and crafts market from local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Buckeye Recreation Center
Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Lees-McRae Theater Arts department presents “The Glass Menagerie”
Play at Hayes Auditorium showing at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Classic Trio at Grandfather Vineyard
Live music by The Classic Trio from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 as a part of the “Music in the Vineyard” series
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21
Shelby Rae Moore Band at Grandfather Vineyard
Live music from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25
Holiday Open House at Carlton Gallery
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. Friday, 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26
Ensemble Stage presents “A Banner Elk Christmas”
Holiday musical variety show at the Historic Banner Elk School showing on Friday, Dec. 2, Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for kids 16 and younger and $24 for everyone else.
A Small Town Christmas
A weekend full of holiday events around Banner Elk from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4.
Reindeer Run 2022
Race at Tate Evans Park beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is free for children 4 and under, $15 for children 4 to 12 and $25 for ages 13 and up.
Linville
Christmas Tree Delivery at Grandfather Mountain
Festive celebration as Millie the Bear delivers the Christmas tree to the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Guests can meet Millie and enjoy the hot chocolate and candy cane bar, as well as the snowflake craft table.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Spruce Pine
Fall Studio Tour
Toe River Arts Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
