ALTAPASS

The Orchard at Altapass

Sept. 13: Terry McKinney

Sept. 14: True Grass/Crossfire

Sept. 15: Harlan County Grass/Jerry, Mike and Bill

Sept. 16: Music jam

Sept. 19: Randy Flack and “Everything But Country”/Terry McKinney and Tom Sparks

Sept. 20: Utah GreenSept. 21: Town and Country/Jonah Riddle and Carolina ExpressSept. 22: Randy Flack/RockABillys

Sept. 25: Music jam

Sept. 26: Randy Flack

Sept. 27: Sam McKinney

Sept. 28: The Grass Catchers/Tom Sparks and friends

Sept. 29: Terry McKinney/Amantha Mill

BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Sept. 18: Highlanders Live Trivia

Sept. 19: Music Bingo

Sept. 25: Highlanders Live Trivia

Oct. 26: Thirty Ought SixElevations Tavern & Grill

Sept. 13 and 14: Piano Man Matt Hemond

Sept. 20: Jazz Night with Joe Hasty Duo

Sept. 21: Man of 1,000 Voices George Raab

Sept. 27 and 28: Piano Man Matt HemondFred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BE Artists Gallery

Third Thursday Socials: Tony Bua & Karen Dingo (through Sept. 19)

Bua is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.

Jewelry artist Dingo’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.

The Art Cellar Gallery

Nov. 29 and 30: Pottery Showcase Tim Turner

Dec. 14: Holiday Open HomeBEECH MOUNTAIN

5506’ Skybar

Oct. 12: Virginia Ground

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

September and October: Photographer Mike Lacey: “My search for the Wiley and Illusive North American Landscape” and “Lines, Trusses, and Buildings...oh my”

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Sept. 14: Beth Snapp with Jason Crawford

Sept. 19: Jocassee feat Hope Harvey

Sept. 20: Smokin’ Joe

Sept. 22: Typical Mountain Boys

LINVILLE FALLS

Linville Falls Winery

Sept. 14: Albi and the Lifters

Sept. 15: The Harris Brothers

Sept. 21: Bluegrass Blend

Sept. 22: Shelby Rae Moore

Sept. 29: The Lucky Strikes

Oct. 5: TBA

Oct. 6: Typical Mountain Boys

Oct. 12: The Cahoots

Oct. 13: The Harris Brothers

Oct. 19: The Jukebox Boys

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio

Sept. 13: BandWagon Fallacy

Sept. 20: David Wiseman

Sept. 27: The Collective

Oct. 4: Distant Gold

Oct. 11: David Wiseman

Oct. 18: BandWagon Fallacy

Oct. 25: The Collective

Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square

Last Friday of each month: Sept. 27 and Oct. 31

Newland Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31 (5 to 9 p.m.)

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Sept. 14: Preston Benfield and Company

Sept. 21: Jocassee Band

Sept. 27: Krazy Karaoke with Jessi Hawkins

Sept. 28: The Mountain Rose Band

Oct. 5: Crossing Avery

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse Deck

Each Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)

