Newland
Avery A&H Fair Haunted Trail
At dusk on Oct. 14 and 15 at Heritage Park. An outdoor showing of “Hocus Pocus” will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
Pre-season Christmas Tree Tagging at Jonas Ridge Tree Farm
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 15-16 and October 22-23, pick the perfect tree to tag and reserve to pick up during the regular season. Cash or check deposit is required.
Town of Newland’s Treat Street
From 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31
Beech Mountain
Fall Color Tree ID Hikes
Beginning at 10 a.m. every Friday in October at the Buckeye Recreation Center
Haunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation Center
Halloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Halloween Trivia Night and Costume Contest
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at Buckeye Recreation Center
Banner Elk
45th annual Woolly Worm Festival
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, in downtown Banner Elk, beginning at 9 a.m.
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Lees-McRae
Screening of “Selena” with authentic Latin American cuisine from Las Nubes Latin Store and Taqueria at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Evans Auditorium
Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Tours
Trick-or-treat mini-tours of Apple Hill Farm. Tour spots are available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Reservations are required and tickets are $17 for trick-or-treaters, $3 for infants and $15 for everyone else.
Trunk or Treat
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Historic Banner Elk School
Elk Park
Halloween in the Park
5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Will include food trucks, vendors, holiday-themed activities and more.
Linville
Halloween Costume Party with The Preston Benfield Band
Family friendly costume party with a costume contest and live music from The Preston Benfield band starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Old Hampton Store and Barbecue
Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain
Trick-or-treating through the animal habitats and special enrichment demonstrations at Grandfather Mountain from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Children in costume will be admitted at half price.
Bike Park & Scenic Chairlift Rides
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14-16
Valle Crucis
Valle Country Fair
Mountain festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 on NC Highway 194 across from Holy Cross Church
Roan Mountain
Fall Festival
From 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Roan Mountain Community Park Pavilion
The Twang Bangers Halloween Bash
Concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 The Station at 19E
