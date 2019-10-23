ALTAPASS

The Orchard at Altapass

Oct. 23: Open Mic

Oct. 24: Randy Flack

Oct. 25: Sam McKinney

Oct. 26: Amantha Mill/ Rockabillys

Oct. 27: Terry McKinney / Tru Blu

Oct. 30: Open mic

Nov. 2: Randy Flack / The Butterbeans

Nov. 3: Roan Mountain Moonshiners / Sam McKinney

BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday ( 7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Oct. 26: The Collective

Nov. 2: Smokin Joe BandFred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Sat. live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BE Artists Gallery

Joseph Bua and Karen Dingo

Bua is well known for his beautiful wood carvings of birds. You’ll find more than 10 species of hand-carved, hand-painted birds, including owls, hawks, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl.

Jewelry artist Dingo’s popular pieces begin with a flat sheet of metal or wire; she then uses a torch, hammers and hand tools to form metal into miniature pieces of wearable art. In addition to metal-smithing, she enjoys making lampwork beads from molten glass and fusing glass.

The Art Cellar Gallery

Nov. 29 and 30: Pottery Showcase Tim Turner

Dec. 14: Hoilday Open Home

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

October: Photographer Mike Lacey: “My search for the Wiley and Illusive North American Landscape” and “Lines, Trusses, and Buildings...oh my”

Old Hampton Store and Barbeque

Oct. 24: Shelby Rae Moore

Oct. 25: Daniel Foster Johnston/ Typical Mountain Boys

Oct. 26: The Little Stony Nighthawks

Oct. 27: Typical Mountain Boys

Oct. 31: Spooky Serenade with Momma Molasses

Nov. 1: Rick Cannon’s Chico and the Man

Nov. 2: Bandam

Nov. 9: Johnson Brothers

LINVILLE FALLS

Linville Falls Winery

Oct. 26: Sons of the South

Oct. 27: Clay Lunsford

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts on the Patio

Oct. 25: The Collective

Avery County Motor Club Car Show on the Square

Last Friday of each month: Oct. 31

Newland Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31 (5 to 9 p.m.)

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Nov. 1: Halloween Party Karaoke

Nov. 9: Hearts Gone SouthNov. 23: Dimestore Cowboys

Nov. 30: Tennessee Champagne

Dec. 7: The Green Rumours

Dec. 14: Thirty Ought Six

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Mtn. Golf & Tennis Clubhouse DeckEach Wednesday — Grillin’ & Chillin’ Concert and Dinner Series (5:30 to 9 p.m.)

SPRUCE PINE

John & Robyn Horne Gallery

Through Nov. 17: Japanese Techniques in contemporary metal arts

Focus Gallery

Shane Fero and Deb Stoner

Through Nov. 17: Like Hummingbirds to Nectar

