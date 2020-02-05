BANNER ELK

Highlanders Grill and Tavern

Trivia every Wednesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Open Mic every Thursday (7 to 10 p.m.)

Live music every Friday and Sat. (6 to 10 p.m.)

Fred and Larry’s

Every Friday — Open Mic Night Local talent hosted Zach Coffey (7 to 10 p.m.)

Third Wednesday night — Singer/songwriter (7 to 9 p.m.)

Banner Elk Cafe and Lodge Espresso Bar and Eatery

Trivia every Tuesday (7 to 9 p.m.)

Karaoke Thursday (9 p.m.)

Music Bingo at Banner Elk Cafe

Friday and Saturday live music (6 to 10 p.m.)

Historic Banner Elk School

Second Saturday of each month: Appalachian Bluegrass Music Jam (noon to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians. For more information, call Niki at (919) 624-0466.

Third Monday of each month: Bluegrass Music Jam (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) For more information, call Floyd at (828) 898-5762 (Some instruments are available.)

BEECH MOUNTAIN

Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill

Feb. 7: If Birds Could Fly

Feb. 13: Purposeful Pints with Blue Ridge Partnership for Children

Feb. 14: Josh Daniel and Nate Leath

Feb. 15: Winston Ramble

Feb. 20: Purposeful Pints with Avery County Special Olympics

Feb. 20 to 23: Retro ‘80 weekend

BOONE

Foggy Pine Books

Feb. 5: Children’s Playhouse Story Time (11 a.m. to noon) 1

Feb. 7: First Friday Art Crawl (7 to 9 p.m.)

Feb. 8: Story Slam (7 to 9 p.m.)

Feb. 10: Foggy Minds Open Mic (5:30 to 7 p.m.)

Feb. 11: Silent Book Club (1 to 2 p.m.)

Feb. 15: Silent Book Club (6 to 7 p.m.)

Feb. 18: TRIO (7 to 9 p.m.)

Feb. 20: Author reading with Scott Huffard (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 27: Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)

Feb. 29: Foggy Pine Book Club (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.)Boone Shag Club

Feb. 15: Carolina Shag Dance Valentine’s Soiree at the American Legion, 333 Wallingford Road, Blowing Rock (4 to 7 p.m.) Note: The club follows Watauga school cancellations to determine weather cancellations for its winter dances.

Feb. 28: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 126 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7 to 9:30 p.m.). Members pay $3, guests $5, students admitted free.March 20: Cabin Fever Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock American Legion Hall, located at 333 Wallingford Road in Blowing Rock (7 to 10:30 p.m.) Steve Coley will DJ the dance, Cover is $5 for members and $10 for guests. Bring a snack to share at your table. April 10: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m.

April 24: Carolina Shag dance at the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, located at 108 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock (7:30 to 9:30 p.m.) Cover is $3 for members, $5 for guests and students are admitted for free. Step lessons begin at 7 p.m. For the latest happenings and information about Boone Shag Club, click to www.BooneShagClub.com.

CROSSNORE

Crossnore Meeting House

First Friday of each month: Crossnore Jam

LINVILLE

Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital’s Dickson Gallery

February: High Country Capable a photovoice project highlighting the importance of inclusion for individuals with diverse abilities. Art Exhibit featuring documentary portraits taken by local photographer Dawn O’Neal-Shumate.

NEWLAND

Carolina Barbeque Concerts

Every Friday: Open Mic Night (6 to 9 p.m.)

ROAN MOUNTAIN

The Station at 19E

Every Friday — Open Mic Night (7:30 to 10 p.m.)

Feb. 14: James VanDeuson

Feb. 15: Tennessee Champagne

Feb. 29: Highway 26

March 21: The Twang Bangers

SUGAR MOUNTAIN

Sugar Ski and Country Club

Saturday music (4 to 6 p.m.)

Feb. 8: Typical Mtn. Boys

Feb. 15: Glen Harlow and North Fork

Feb. 22: Smokin Joe Randolph Band

Feb. 29: Smokin Joe Randolph Band

March 7: The Collective

