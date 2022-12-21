SUGAR MOUNTAIN — To welcome all the fans of snow sports back to the slopes, Sugar Mountain Resorts hosted its annual Sugarfest from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9 to 11.
The preseason clinic that was scheduled to happen the same weekend was rescheduled to Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16 to 18. However, there were plenty of events that still went on over the weekend, including the ribbon cutting for Oma’s Meadow, Sugar’s new high-speed, detachable chairlift.
The new chairlift is a Doppelmayr quad that cuts the ride time down from nine minutes to just under three minutes. A shuttle took people who wanted to participate in the ribbon cutting up to the lift. Among those in attendance was a representative from Doppelmayr, said Kim Jochl, vice president of Sugar Mountain Resort. The Sugar Bears cut the ribbon together.
Skiers and snowboarders alike had the chance to demo products from a handful of manufacturers that attended with their products.
“We had a great turnout, especially on Saturday,” Jochl said.
Santa Claus made a special appearance on the slopes throughout Sugarfest, greeting the skiers and snowboarders and passing out candy. On Saturday, there was an after party with fireworks, food, drinks, dancing and live music from the Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band. A “sugarfeast” took place all weekend, with a hot chocolate and whipped cream bar both days, a soup safari on Saturday and barbecue both days.
Sugar Mountain Resort is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For ticket prices, session times or to learn more about what there is to do at Sugar Mountain Resort, visit https://skisugar.com/.
