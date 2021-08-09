ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass welcomes two writers for meet-the-author book signing events the weekend of August 14 and 15.
On Aug. 14, Sharon Webb will be talking about and signing two books—Talking To Shadows and North Carolina Rhododendron Festival. Talking To Shadows was inspired by childhood memories of her eccentric ancestors and the stories told about the “gifted” women in her family who were able to communicate with those who had passed from this world into the next.
Images of America North Carolina Rhododendron Festival chronicles the history of the Rhododendron Festival. Known throughout the state as one of the most prestigious celebrations of tradition in the Southeast, the Bakersville festival will observe its 75th anniversary in 2022.
Allen Cook is a local author native to the state’s wildest county — Mitchell. Growing up along the ridges and hollows near Roan Mountain, Allen heard old mountaineers tell exciting stories about moonshine and murder. His current book, Moonshine, Murder & Mountaineers: The Wildest County in America, documents a dynamic time in the history of Western North Carolina while offering an entertaining read. In addition to his book, he’ll have an original bootleg still (not working) to add lively discussion to the book signing.
Join Webb in the red barn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Cook’s discussion will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. Visitors are welcome to bring their copies for signature or purchase them at the event. Both authors will talk about and sign their books, invite comments and engage conversation.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The Orchard is family and pet friendly, wheelchair accessible, and buses are welcome. For more information, click to www.altapassorchard.org, or call (828) 765-9531.
