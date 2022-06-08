The Austin family recently donated a Little Free Library to Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma. Pictured on the front row from left are Chris Nelson and Cody Nelson. Pictured on the back row left to right are Ledford Austin, John Austin and Jim Austin.
A Little Free Library was donated to Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma in honor of Hazel Ledford Austin.
MONTEZUMA — The family of Hazel Ledford Austin (1910-2005) has dedicated a Little Free Library in her honor at the Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma. Locals and tourists are encourage to visit the two-shelf library to lend and to borrow books.
Ms. Austin enjoyed reading and encouraged her many children to read as well. She enjoyed historical novels, such as those by author Eugenia Price.
“One trip we were allowed to take during summer vacations was to the library,” said Kate Austin Wynn, her daughter. “That was one of the highlights of my childhood.”
The Hazel Ledford Austin Memorial Library is located in the Aaron Baptist Church parking lot at 280 Old NC Hwy. 181.
“We are pleased to host the library,” said Chris Nelson, a deacon at the church as well as one of Ms. Austin’s grandchildren. “There’s not another one like it around here.”
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisc. Its mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries. Directions to this library as well as other Little Free Libraries can be found on its website by visiting www.littlefreelibrary.org. For more information, contact John Austin (919) 622-4845.
