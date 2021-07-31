ALTAPASS — August at the Orchard at Altapass brings bands, books, and apples. The apples are ripening, and U-Pick begins this month in The Apple Shed (when Mother Nature says it’s time.) Scheduled on the hour, picking will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday (other days/times by appointment).
Once again, music will fill the fields with sounds from the pavilion, and although a temporary roofed, outdoor venue, our musicians are being greeted with full houses, welcomes and lots of applause.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, William Ritter opens the afternoon with his traditional fiddle music and Sam McKinney finishes with the sweet sounds of his guitar. The second Sunday is reserved for Slight Departure and an acoustic performance that spans many music genres.
The following weekend, Town & Country returns with lots of bluegrass, followed by Smokey Joe and the South Toe Syndicate on Sunday. It’s been a while since they “played” the Orchard, but they’re always a favorite with original and translational classics. And they return on the Aug. 28 to repeat the magic in a second performance.
Into the end of the month, the Orchard offers the "ol'" and the new. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Good Ol’ Boys Band take to the stage for a second round of bluegrass, country, and contemporary. They're followed by The Scatterlings Band, another new and welcome band to the Orchard family of regional performers, featuring original songs of life, struggle, heritage, and a bit of fun. Coming up after Smokey Joe’s time on the stage on the 28th, and for the final performance of the month, Never Too Late gets the audience two-stepping to bluegrass.
Interspersed in the month of music are three book signings. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, Sharon Webb will be in the red barn discussing her books, "Talking to Shadows," and her nonfiction chronicle of The Rhododendron Festival, an Images of America book. Then on the Aug. 15, Allen Cook drops by from 1 to 2 p.m., with a real still (albeit non-functioning) and his book, "Moonshine, Murder & Mountaineers: The Wildest County in America" that documents why Mitchell County was “the wildest county in America.” We end the month of shadowing history and mysterious mayhem with Chelsea Thayer and her new and first children’s book, "Patchwork Princess." On Saturday, Aug. 28, she’ll be signing her books from 11 to 12:30 p.m., and finish with a reading and discussion until 1 p.m.
August is a great month to spend at the Orchard. In addition to the bands, books, and apples, the train (phase I) is scheduled for completion this month, the monarchs will be laying their babies on the milkweed (great search opportunity for kids), and the butterfly garden renovation will begin, or just enjoy the views. Experience the Orchard and help us "save the good stuff."
As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generosity of others to continue our mission’s work to protect, preserve, and educate this beautiful corner of North Carolina. If you would like to help, please visit our website and click on “Get Involved” to find out what you can do.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The venue is family and pet- friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
