We are approaching the first holiday season in a long while that we will be able to enjoy more normally. COVID-19 is by far one of the most challenging times the healthcare industry has experienced, and the toll it has taken on our country is profound. But thanks to new treatments, effective vaccines, and more knowledge about the virus, we will be able to gather around the Thanksgiving table with friends and family, travel, and feel a greater sense of freedom.
We are all grateful for this, and I like to count my blessings here at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) at this time of year as there are many. It is people that I am most grateful for, specifically the patients and families who trust us to provide the best care, our employees who ensure that patients receive a positive and seamless experience from the moment they enter the hospital to when they are discharged, our compassionate providers who always go the extra mile to support patients’ health and healing, and this community, which supports the hospital in countless ways.
The patients who turn to BRRH, Mission Health Mauzy-Phillips Center, and Blue Ridge Medical Center—Yancey for care fuel our work and provide us with our purpose. They are at the center of our mission, which is, “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.” Our commitment to our patients’ care and safety means that we are committed to being your advocates and great supporters, as well as your caregivers, and that commitment remains strong, no matter what challenges we face as a community, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am also thankful for our incredible team of providers and caring staff, who I witness doing amazing work each and every day. We are so fortunate that our team members selected BRRH to lend their many talents. This was especially evident as we went through the pandemic. Every team member nimbly managed rapid changes, as well as the unknown, during a time that was uncertain and frightening for everyone. Their courage and resilience made a deep impression on our patients and myself, and there is really no way we could sufficiently thank them for their consistency, compassion, and loyalty throughout.
Similarly, our remarkable providers deliver care that is both evidence-based and patient-centered, always ready to meet patients where they are emotionally as they face the stress of a hospital experience. In addition to their hands-on work, providers must perform quality reviews for sepsis, stroke, mortality, and more, while being on call to support the hospital in so many ways. I deeply appreciate — and count on — the expertise, devotion to our community, and insight that each of the many providers who serve on our Medical Staff brings.
We feel thankful for the unwavering support BRRH receives from our community. Their investment in us, whether through entrusting us with their care, volunteer hours, or programmatic input, is something we simply could not do without. Looking into the future, you can be assured that everyone at BRRH looks forward to serving you for many more years to come. Our relationship with this community has deeper roots than you may know, since community members actually helped to construct this hospital in 1955. That is the epitome of working toward a greater goal for the benefit of all.
Our community partners are also essential to our success, and include the Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey EMS services, the Regional Transport Service, the MAMA air transport team, and local churches.
We all have much to be grateful for this holiday season, but at our community hospital, we never forget how much effort from so many proves that every person involved in the work of BRRH is indispensable. I am grateful for every one of them all year-round. I extend my best wishes for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving to our entire community.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.