BURNSVILLE — The Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium at Mayland’s Earth to Sky Park in Burnsville is now offering laser light shows! These laser light shows take traditional light shows to the next level. Laser beams shoot across the planetarium’s dome to the beat of popular music. Fog highlights the laser beams coming from all angles to create a concert-like environment.
“The Earth to Sky Park is excited to add this new entertainment feature to our lineup of educational shows at the Arthur Planetarium. Catch shows like Holiday Magic, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, the Beatles, and many more to come. Rotating shows will bring new experiences to our patrons and we hope to see you there soon,” Blair Belt, Earth to Sky Park Coordinator, said.
Guests can get in the holiday spirit with a Christmas show playing now through December 30. The Christmas show is a family-friendly event; however, it is not recommended for children under 8 years old due to the high level of sensory stimulation and loud music. On New Year’s Eve, the show changes to feature the music of Queen. A compilation of Queen’s greatest hits accompanied by dancing laser lights and fog transforms the event into a full-blown concert experience. This concert event is for ages 12 and up. Children’s laser light shows are coming to the planetarium this spring to include Peter and the Wolf among others.
Show schedules and ticket purchases are available online at www.mayland.edu/planetarium. Each laser light show lasts approximately one hour and tickets are $20 each. In addition to laser light shows, the planetarium offers traditional astronomy and STEM education shows.
All shows take place in the Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium in Maylands’s Earth to Sky Park. The Earth to Sky Park is located at 66 Energy Exchange Dr. Burnsville, NC 28714. The Earth to Sky Park also houses the Bare Dark Sky Observatory where guests can stargaze under truly dark skies. For more information on all the Earth to Sky Park has to offer, visit www.mayland.edu/esp.
