BEECH MOUNTAIN — The creativity of the artists who reside atop Beech Mountain was unleashed on Saturday, July 27, during the annual Beech Mountain Art Guild Show.
The show is regularly organized as a way to support the artists of Beech Mountain, as well as offer some unique and local art to the residents of the area.
This year’s show featured 19 different artists who displayed their paintings, drawings and photography for those interested in purchasing or simply observing their work.
2019 marks the 16th consecutive year that this show has been put on by the Art Guild, a loose collection of around 40 Beech Mountain artists. The group was created in 2003 with the goal of organizing art shows and sales that benefit the artists of Beech as well as the community.
“We’ve had over 300 people come through this year’s exhibit,” said Karen Spencer, Beech Mountain artist and member of the art guild. “It seems like each year the event is growing in size and popularity.”
This year was unique in that, for the first time, it featured two teenage artists local to Beech.
“A lot of children were surprised to see art on sale that was created by teens,” said Spencer. “I think it inspired the young kids who realized that, they too, could become artists one day, as well as boosted the confidence of the two young artists on display, who each sold multiple pieces.”
Next summer’s Art Guild Show is scheduled to take place in mid-July of 2020 at the Beech Mountain Club. For more information call (828) 387-4208.
