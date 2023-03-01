Avery High School’s Science Olympiad team brought home multiple medals and top finishes. Pictured on the front row are Coach Matt Michael, Ben Jordan, Lesley Dominguez, Coach April Cheuvront and Zee O’hagan. Pictured on the back row are Sage Turbyfill, Mia Mattern, Brealin Maya, Aaron Ayers, Meadow Cheuvront, Ayden Ray and Bryson Calhoun. Not pictured is Jocelyn Hernandez.
Avery Middle School’s Science Olympiad team competed and earned several honors on February 25 at UNC-Asheville. Pictured are McKenzie Keller, Taylor Barett, Gabriel Bunton, Kylen Maya, Zane Cheuvront, Hayden Jaynes, Michael Salazar, Nathaniel Potts- Riddle. Not pictured is Stella Ware, Coach Stephanie Eagle and April Cheuvront.
Avery’s contingent received the Spirit Award at the Feb. 25 Science Olympiad at UNC-Asheville for showing an energetic, positive and helpful attitude throughout the competition.
Photo courtesy April Cheuvront
ASHEVILLE — On Saturday Feb. 25, the Avery High School and the Avery Middle School Science Olympiad teams traveled to UNC-Asheville for the Western Regional Science Olympiad competition which featured 25 teams from all counties from the western area of the state.
North Carolina Science Olympiad is a NC State program with mission to attract and retain the pool of K-12 students entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees and careers in North Carolina. It is a national competition with North Carolina being the largest state participant.
Winners from Avery Middle School included the following students:
First place — “Storm the Castle” (Zane Cheuvront and Michael Salazar)
Second place — “Crimebusters” (Taylor Barrett and Hayden Jaynes)
Second place — “RollerCoaster” (Taylor Barrett and Hayden Jaynes)
Second place — “Solar System” (McKenzie Keller and Stella Ware)
Third place — “Forestry” (McKenzie Keller and Taylor Barrett)
Avery High School winners at the Science Olympiad included the following students:
First place — “Astronomy” (Mia Mattern)
First place — “Forensics” (Meadow Cheuvront)
First place — “Write it, Do it” (Mia Mattern and Brealin Maya)
Second place — “Bridge” (Ben Jordan and Aaron Ayers)
Third place — “Anatomy and Physiology” (Brealin Maya and Sage Turbyfill)
Third place — “Green Generation” (Aaron Ayers and Sage Turbyfill)
Third place — “Bottle Rocket” (Bryson Calhoun and Meadow Cheuvront)
Avery High School was also awarded the TEAM SPIRIT Award for showing an energetic, positive and helpful attitude throughout the competition. The first place overall winners will have the opportunity to compete at the state competition at NC State University in Raleigh on April 21 and 22, 2023. Special thanks to Chantae Hoilman for driving and supporting the teams!
