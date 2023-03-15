AVERY COUNTY — Thirty years since the nicknamed “Storm of the Century” hit the region, individuals who were working at area ski resorts reflect on how operations shifted during the massive snowstorm.
Gil Adams was working for the ski patrol at Beech Mountain Ski Resort at the time. He remembers watching the news and seeing the storm as it formed in the Gulf.
“We watched it as it formed, and it was so interesting because it looked just like a hurricane,” he said.
When it hit the area, the resort closed for a day or two, he said. Employees at the resort were “in a bind,” as some of them couldn’t leave until the roads were cleared and their cars were dug out of the snow. He walked just less than a mile from his house to the resort, with snow no lower than his knees the whole way. Adams remembers the resort getting around 48 inches, he said.
The resort closed for a few reasons, Adams said. Besides the fact that many roads were impassable and driving conditions in general were hazardous, it also would have been extremely complicated to operate the ski lift, he said. In addition, if anyone got injured on the slopes, it would be hard for EMS workers to make it up the mountain.
One of the most notable things about the blizzard was that the resort helped the town clear off roads, Adams said. Beech Mountain Resort offered its snow grooming machines to help clear off the main roads, as well as any roads that police, fire departments or EMS agencies needed access to.
“It was interesting that the resort helped the town clear the roads like that,” Adams said. “I think that was the first time something like that had happened here.”
Jim Brooks, who worked for Carolina Caribbean Corp., the developer of Beech Mountain, in the early 1970s and began Beechwood Realty in 1980, recalled the snow being inches from the roof at his office on Beech Mountain. He went to Boone to check on his girlfriend at the time and her kids, a trip that took him six hours, plus a lengthy walk in knee-to-waist-deep snow once it was clear he couldn’t drive much further, he said. After a day of sledding with the kids on Sunday, he returned to the office Monday, he said.
Brooks, the former chief of Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department who has been with the department for approximately 50 years, remembered a medical call where a woman had a really bad sinus infection and a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop. In order for EMS workers to make it to her house, they used the grooming machines from the ski resort to clear the road she lived on, he said.
Gunther Jochl, president and owner of Sugar Mountain Resort, recalls similar happenings at Sugar Mountain. Sugar used its vehicles to deliver food, insulin and other medicines and supplies to people in the community who needed it but could not get out themselves, he said.
“It was sort of all those things that you do when people are in need,” he said. “It was a critical time, and naturally, we helped in any way we could.”
