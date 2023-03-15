Blizzard of 1993

March 1993 saw the now infamous blizzard that stranded the High Country for several days. Pictured are members of the Linville Fire Department who were forced to dig a path for their rescue vehicles. In the vicinities of Beech and Sugar Mountain resorts, snow grooming machines were utilized to help clear roads to reach residents in need.

