AVERY COUNTY — In the spring, summer and fall, Avery County is always bursting with color — not only from the blooming flowers and vibrant autumnal leaves, but also from the array of art festivals that happen in the High Country during the warmer months.
In the winter, however, events and festivals tend to slow down. Despite this, people can still explore the culture of the High Country and the art that comes out of it, even during the heart of winter. The following is a list of galleries in the area.
Art Cellar Gallery
920 Shawneehaw Lane, Banner Elk
The Art Cellar Gallery and Frame Shop was established in 1993. The gallery displays paint, clay, glass, stone and wood work of artists from the High Country and beyond for a mix of style and perspective. In January, The Art Cellar underwent a long list of renovations, remodels and repairs in preparation for the upcoming summer season. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.
BE Artists Gallery
185 Azalea Circle, Banner Elk
A group of local artists formed the BE Artists Gallery, which features for-sale fine arts and crafts. The art within the gallery is by artists who live in and are inspired by the High Country, showcasing the region’s beauty and unique culture through their art. Fabric art, glass works, jewelry, metal works, paintings, photography and ceramics are just a few of the many media on display at the gallery. BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School, and has more than 30 consignment artists. The BE Artists Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Carlton Gallery
10360 Hwy. 105 S, Banner Elk
The Carlton Gallery was originally established as a small fiber studio in 1982. Since then, it has grown to feature more than 150 local, regional and national artists specializing in watercolors, acrylics, mixed media, sculpture and more. Carlton Gallery offers an array of workshops during the summer and fall, touching on subjects such as palette knife painting and collages. Its 40th Anniversary Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition will be up until mid-April. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Clark Gallery
393 Shawneehaw Ave. S, Banner Elk
Chris Clark’s gallery features a large selection of both local and national artists. The gallery is active with American auction houses and has a selection of paintings from the 17th century to the present. Its current hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
Sally Nooney Gallery
7137 NC Hwy. 194, Banner Elk
Sally Nooney is an artist that specializes in both paintings and fused glass art. Many of her paintings feature outdoor landscapes and animals. However, Nooney also creates some still life paintings and a series of paintings of “Women with Attitude.” Her gallery, which is located between Banner Elk and Valle Crucis, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Studio 140 at Sorrento’s
140 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk
Studio 140 displays the artwork of Angela Accetturo, David Ganegas and Kent Paulette. As an open studio, community members can not only view the artists’ work, but watch the process of the artists creating it. Additionally, the artists are happy to talk to people coming through about their process and work, according to the studio’s website. Studio 140 is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 5 to 10 p.m. oo Sundays.
