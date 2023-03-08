The students that placed top 25 at Banner Elk Elementary will go on to compete in the district wide competition. Pictured are Alexander Phenneger, Victoria Leon, Tenley Hodges, Maggie Kokos, Jackson Zazenski, Ava Puckett, John David Barlow, Thatcher Carver, Tyson Wrobleski, Eli Greer, Ezra Jones, Nora Carver, Noel Miles, Olivia Timothy, Harper Lemmon, Lauren Driggers, Willa Beattie, Katarina Marriott, Matilda Gragg, Liam Upthgrove, Charlie Sorrow, Colton Benfield, Benny Crawford, Liam Ledford, Nathan Swadley and Hunter Bowman.
Newland Elementary student Autumn Vance at the interview station with ACS Board of Education Chair John Greene and ACS enrichment teacher Carrie Greene.
Photo courtesy NES
Newland Elementary student Paige Reid at the cooking station with judges Kelly Ward and Tommie Deyton.
NES cook
Photo courtesy NES
NES student Ava Covey with judges Taylor Lacey and Molly Davis.
Photo courtesy NES
Joselym Vargas Sebastian, a student at NES, gives NES third grade teacher Kristie Autrey a pep talk.
Photo courtesy NES
Photo by Kerri Ledford
Banner Elk Elementary School student Scarlett Robinson telling judge David Castorena a joke.
Photo by Kerri Ledford
BES student Colton Benfield talking to judge Laura Berryman, who was dressed as a football player.
Photo by Kerri Ledford
Lea Skeate, Susan Driggers, Shannon Silver and Cameron Serafim congratulate BES winner Eli Greer.
Photo by Kerri Ledford
Yesenia Vargas, a student at Banner Elk Elementary, walks down the runway during Amazing Shake.
Photo by Kerri Ledford
Several stations were set up at Banner Elk Elementary as a part of the school's Amazing Shake competition on Thursday, March 2.
AVERY COUNTY — Elementary school students across Avery County recently took part in Amazing Shake, a competition that encourages students to practice how they behave in professional situations and develop their soft skills.
Amazing Shake is a program curated by the Ron Clark Academy that develops and showcases social and leadership skills among students, said Banner Elk Elementary School Principal Justin Carver. Molly Rhoades, a fifth-grade teacher at BES, wrote an application for Blue Ridge Energy’s Bright Ideas Grant and received $1,050 to help pay for materials needed for the competition.
Each school set up a number of stations on the morning of the competition, each of which was designed to put the students’ communication skills and professional behavior to the test. As the name implies, the students were judged on their ability to give a good handshake. In addition, they were judged on their performance in a wide array of situations, such as giving an impromptu speech, answering questions during a job interview, giving a pep talk to a basketball team or breaking news to an athlete that they didn’t make the team. Whether the students were giving a cooking demonstration or making a commercial for a new brand of soda, they were given a chance to develop and showcase a variety of useful skills and develop employability skills, said Freedom Trail Elementary Principal Emily Dellinger. The stations replicated real-life situations and required students to act “on the fly,” Carver said.
The top-scoring students at each of the schools will go on to compete in the district-wide competition, which will be held at Banner Elk Elementary on Thursday, March 23. Students competing range from second to fifth grade. At the end of the competition, one student will be crowned overall winner of Avery County’s Amazing Shake.
