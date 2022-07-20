“Iam the true vine and My Father is the vineyard keeper. Every branch in Me that does not produce fruit, He removes, and He prunes every branch that produces fruit so that it will produce more fruit,” (John 15:1-2).
I am the mother of two daughters. I have watched both daughters weather a heartbreak with their first love. I have held them and let them cry while they felt like their world was ending. I have explained to both that life goes on and better things will happen. Just recently, I weathered this storm with my youngest daughter. Only my youngest daughter embodies her name, Faith. She allowed her heart to break for about a week but then she started to see God working in the situation.
Faith realized that she was being pruned. She started to talk to me about it. God started to place new friends in her life, new friends who needed access to the relationship with God that Faith possessed. Shortly after the pruning, one of Faith’s new friends experienced the death of his father. She, along with 20 other teenagers, gathered in his back yard and she led them in prayer.
God works the worst situations to His good. Although it hurts in the moment to remove the branches that aren’t producing fruit, so much more fruit is possible once they are removed. I’m thankful Faith realized how lucky she was to allow the Father to prune her.
Sometimes we like to resist pruning even when God knows the best things for our lives. What is God trying to remove from your life to make room for better things? Are you resisting? Allow God to remove the branches. He knows what is producing fruit and what is not. He knows what is coming next and how you need to be prepared. Even though pruning hurts in the moment, the best fruit is yet to be produced.
