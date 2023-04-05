GRAHAM – Approximately 25% of children in the United States suffer from abuse, according to the National Library of Medicine, yet many of them are suffering in silence. April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, a month set aside to draw attention to abuses that often go unseen or without intervention.
“It’s sad to know that one in every four children you see is likely to be experiencing abuse in some fashion,” said Deana Joy, executive director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina. “That unfortunate truth makes it important for all of us to be aware and know the signs that indicate a child may be living in a possibly desperate situation of abuse and neglect.”
Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina has 51 centers located throughout North Carolina that provide a safe place for children and non-offending family members. Services include advocacy, mental health therapy, medical exams and a one-time forensics interview for victims with law enforcement. Centers also employ prevention education specialists to offer free school and community resources.
“Our staff is made up of people who care deeply for children who are hurting,” Pulley noted. “It is our collective goal and desire to confidentially and lovingly guide children and their non-offending family members through the rather intimidating legal process, to provide appropriate physical and mental health services, and set them on the path to recovery.”
The National Children’s Advocacy Center states that physical abuse and neglect are most affected by socioeconomic status. By contrast, sexual abuse occurs equally across all levels of society.
Other such sobering facts include:
- Children are usually victimized by someone they know. 90% of the child abuse victims know their abuser.
- Children rarely tell someone they are being abused and suffer in silence.
- It is rare for a child to lie about sexual abuse. False allegations occur in less than 10% of all cases.
- In the home, child neglect is more common than sexual abuse.
- Child sexual abuse victims rarely go on to become perpetrators of sexual abuse as adults.
- Men and women are both capable of sexual abuse.
- The severity of traumatization does not differ based on gender.
- Children with disabilities are up to three times more likely to experience sexual abuse than children without disabilities.
North Carolina has mandatory reporting law that requires any person or institution with cause to believe that a child has been abused or neglected to report that suspicion to the Department of Social Services office in the county in which the child lives.
“While teachers, counselors, and medical professionals are trained to identify the signs of abuse, we need more people in our communities to be able to see the symptoms, too,” said Joy. “The Children’s Advocacy Center in your community can help provide such training.”
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call your local Department of Social Services Office, your police department or, if the situation warrants, 911.
About Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina
Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina became incorporated in 1997 to provide leadership and support to the growing movement of CACs across the state of North Carolina. As more communities opened CACs, the need for support from CACNC has also grown from one staff member in 2004 when we were officially recognized as a 501(c)3 to a robust group of 12 staff members representing different communities across the state in 2022. In all there are now 51CACs in North Carolina serving each of the state’s 100 counties.
