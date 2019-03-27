Applications are available for youth leadership programs sponsored locally by SkyLine Membership Corporation, including the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) Youth Tour and Cooperative Leadership Camp.
FRS Youth Tour
SkyLine will sponsor two high school juniors to be among more than 130 students to attend the Foundation for Rural Service’s 2019 Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The FRS Tour brings rural students from across the United States to Washington, D.C. for a five-day visit from June 1 to 5 to some of the most historical sites in the nation. While there, students will learn about the telecommunications industry, as well as the regulatory and legislative processes. Educational sessions on these topics are greatly enhanced by both site visits to the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in addition to meetings with industry leaders and members of Congress.
The students are given ample time to explore the nation’s capital and its many attractions. While there, the group visits such sites as the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials; the Korean, Vietnam and World War II Memorials; Mount Vernon, home of George Washington; the Smithsonian Museums; and much more.
Applications, including eligibility requirements, are available at area high school guidance departments, at all SkyLine Customer Service Centers and through SkyLine’s website by clicking to www.skyline.org. The application deadline for this program is Friday, March 29.
Cooperative Leadership Camp
SkyLine also is accepting applications for the 2019 Cooperative Leadership Conference, a five-day leadership development program scheduled from June 17 to 21, at White Lake, N.C.
Sponsored by the Cooperative Council of North Carolina and member cooperatives from across the state, the conference features workshops, speakers, recreation and small group sessions that center around the cooperative way of doing business. This year’s conference promises to be a fun week with lots of leadership development and fellowship opportunities for young people.
This program is for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Participants also will be eligible to apply for a $1,000 college scholarship during their senior year of high school.
Applications, including eligibility requirements, are available at area high school guidance departments, at all SkyLine Customer Service Centers and through SkyLine’s website by clicking to www.skyline.org. The application deadline for this program is Monday, April 8. For more information about any of these programs, call Karen Powell at SkyLine Membership Corporation at 1 (800) 759-2226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.