HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian Mountain Brewery is partnering with the Watauga Riverkeeper to donate proceeds from its Hop Rain Drop IPA to the environmental nonprofit.
Twenty-five cents per case of the beer will go to the Watauga Riverkeeper in perpetuity, so as AMB continues to sell the Hop Rain Drop IPA across the state and beyond it will continue to garner funds for the riverkeeper.
One dollar will go to the Watauga Riverkeeper for every pint or six pack of Hop Rain Drop sold at AMB’s pub in Boone.
“Our founding principles are sustainability, community and philanthropy,” said AMB owner Chris Zieber.
The brewery has had a relationship with the Watauga Riverkeeper since its early days a decade ago according to Zieber, who said that the riverkeeper helped fundraise for a rain garden to be planted outside the businesses and helped the brewery plant live trees along the creek that runs by the business to prevent erosion and offset the environmental impacts of construction.
AMB’s philanthropic arm, the We Can So You Can foundation, has worked with so many local organizations Zieber said “I can’t even keep track.”
In the past, two of the larger fundraising efforts AMB has done which donate .25 cents per case sold include the Long Leaf Pine IPA which raised money for the Longleaf Alliance, an organization that works to conserve longleaf pines, and the Boone Creek Blonde which supports Bee Downtown, an organization for urban revitalization and bee conservation efforts.
Hop Rain Drop won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival and is inspired by the temperate rainforest and rainy summers of the Appalachian Mountains, Zieber said. The beer features notes of mango, peach and papaya.
“I had a couple this afternoon, it’s a great beer,” said Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill.
AMB has been one of the Watauga Riverkeeper’s longest-running corporate sponsors, according to Hill.
“We really value their commitment to sustainability in the community,” Hill said.
To learn more about Hop Rain Drop and AMB’s other products, click to amb.beer.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
