Kids Turkey Hunt Grand Champion Trey Clawson’s turkey scored 64.125 by National Wild Turkey Federation rules. Clawson won a custom trophy, turkey call set provided by Toe River Game Calls and a full-body taxidermy mount of the winning bird provided by Mountaineer Outfitters. Also pictured are Christian Gardner, owner of AHH, and Shane Poore, owner of Mountaineer Outfitters.
The winners of the third annual turkey call contest. Pictured from left to right are Andrew Pace (first place in 11 & up division), Kiersten Cagle (third place in 11 & up), Tanner Grindstaff (fifth place in 11 & up), Parker Poore (second place in 10 & under division), Isiah Clarke (second place in 11 & up), Bentley Hoilman (first place in 10 & under) and Ryder Taylor (third in 10 & under).
The winners of the third annual Kids Turkey Hunt. Pictured from left to right are Ryder Taylor in third place, Trey Clawson in first place, Jace Townsend in fourth place and Madelyn Ward in fifth place. Not featured is Raylee Buchanan in second place.
NEWLAND — Dozens of local children attended the third annual Kids Turkey Hunt and Calling Contest at the Avery Community Center on Saturday, April 1.
Hosted by the Appalachian Holler Hunters, the day’s activities included an Easter egg hunt, BB gun shoot, raffles, games and more. Daniel Boone Bear Club provided lunch. In total, 76 kids entered to hunt and 11 birds were harvested.
The weather started off rough, with strong winds, lightning and thunderstorms, but soon cleared up and allowed for the hunt to continue.
“Huge thanks to all our local sponsors around the county and all of our volunteers who helped,” said Christian Gardner, founder of Appalachian Holler Hunters. “We can’t wait for next year.”
