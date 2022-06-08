FOSCOE – The Avery, Boone and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce gathered at the ribbon cutting for the newest location of Appalachian Blinds and Closet Company on June 2. The business’ new location is found on Hwy. 105 in the Foscoe area. The local blind and closet company secured the building after eyeing it for quite a while, and negotiating with the previous owner, who has been located in England.
Greg Seiz, owner of Appalachian Blind & Closet Co. and President of Carolina Shutter Company, presented remarks to kick off the ceremony before enjoying a spread of snacks, followed by the official ribbon cutting.
Through its years in business, Appalachian Blind and Closet Co. has become closely involved with Western Youth Network (WYN) of Watauga and Avery counties. Seiz shared that he was hopeful to use this new location that features a spacious lobby and outdoor patio for community events, but particularly fundraisers for WYN.
“I’m very interested in bringing community and businesses together, so this is more than just another place for us. It’s a place we hope to create community,” Seiz said.
Appalachian Blind & Closet Co. is found at 8599 NC Hwy. 105, with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and closed throughout the weekend.
