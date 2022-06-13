BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is trying to track down original cast and crew members of the “Where the Lilies Bloom,” the only major motion picture release ever filmed entirely in the High Country.
They will be the honored guests and recognized during a curtain speech prior to a special screening of the movie at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the venerable landmark on King Street in Boone.
It is the first event on the recently-announced Saturday Morning Family Film Series sponsored by the theater with the support of Allen Wealth Management. The general public is invited to attend the screening free of charge, but attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The 1974 film was adapted from the novel by the same name written by Bill and Vera Cleaver. It was filmed at locations in Watauga County (Boone, Blowing Rock, and Valle Crucis), Ashe County (West Jefferson and Lansing) and in the Avery County (Elk Park and Banner Elk) in North Carolina. The soundtrack was composed by Earl Scruggs. The cast of more than 100 actors included film stars Harry Dean Stanton, Rance Howard, Jan Smithers, Sudie Bond and dozens of local school children.
The film tells the story of the Luther family, poor sharecroppers living in the mountains, who try to stay together after the death of the family patriarch. It is a remarkable tale of self-reliance in the face of terrible odds.
Dr. Susan Cole, Appalachian State University professor emerita and longtime chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance, spoke on behalf of her late husband, noted beekeeper Bob Cole, who made a cameo appearance in the film in the role of Hyder Graybeal. “It was a wonderful experience and Bob enjoyed working with them from the very beginning. As someone quite familiar with the High Country, Bob helped with location scouting and identified several venues that were used in various scenes throughout the movie.” Dr. Cole fondly recalled a cast reunion in the 1980s when Bob was reacquainted with Rance Howard, the brother of filmmaker Ron Howard and uncle to actress Bryce Howard.
To the best of the theater’s knowledge, the June 18 App Theatre screening will be the first time since that reunion some 30 years ago that anyone has attempted to unite the original cast to celebrate the film. The last time the film was screened at the theater was 48 years ago in 1974. Cast and crew members should contact the theater’s patron services department in the theater box office at (828) 865-3000 to have their complementary tickets seated with other production personnel from the film.
For a complete performance schedule of the Saturday Morning Family Film Series and additional information on each film, visit the theater’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.