HIGH COUNTRY — A research team at Appalachian State University is investigating effective treatments for one of the most aggressive types of breast cancer — with the goal of reducing adverse side effects.
Michael Reddish, assistant professor in App State’s A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, has been awarded a grant from the North Carolina Biotechnology Center to study medications proposed to treat triple-negative breast cancers, which he said have “the least number of and least effective treatment options available.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., a diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer means the three receptors that fuel most breast cancer growth — estrogen, progesterone and the HER-2 gene — are not present in the tumor, and common treatments like hormone therapy are ineffective. Approximately 10 percent to 20 percent of breast cancers are triple negative.
Research from other groups has shown high concentrations of a particular sterol — 27-hydroxycholesterol (27HC) — are associated with triple-negative breast cancer and cancer metastasis, which is the development of malignant growth elsewhere in the body, Reddish said.
Medications can inhibit production of the sterol 27HC, but this presents a problem.
“The inhibitors will also likely alter metabolism of vitamin D, which could lead to increased cases of osteoporosis in patients,” Reddish explained.
In his lab at App State, Reddish and his team are testing medications in hopes of finding one that inhibits the sterol production while minimizing the vitamin D reaction.
“If we can make such a finding, this would elevate that drug as a good treatment option, or other chemists could use that drug to optimize and make an even better drug,” Reddish said.
Several App State students are assisting Reddish in his work, including Ethan Harris, a senior double majoring in chemistry-biochemistry and biology-cellular/molecular biology.
“I have a passion for this kind of work because I want to help people,” Harris said. “Cancer has affected several members of my family, so I feel a connection.”
Harris, who is from Clemmons, said working in the lab has helped him realize he would like to pursue a career in research. He plans to pursue a Ph.D. in biochemistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.