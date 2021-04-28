HIGH COUNTRY — An Appalachian State student’s lifelong love of dance — and a desire to share it — led to a program created on the idea that everyone should have access to: dance classes.
“Anyone Can Dance,” a pay-what-you-can dance program, was started by Emily Sharpe in January 2018 and allows all children, regardless of household income, to participate.
Sharpe, an elementary education major at Appalachian State University, began her 18-year journey into the world of dance at just age 3. Taking several factors into consideration, including the region’s income gap, Sharpe would eventually partner with Boone’s Northwestern Studios to found a dance program based solely on donations.
“I ended up volunteering at Hospitality House. While I was there, I just noticed the kids that were playing around and it reminded me of when I was in high school I used to teach dance. I was a lead teacher and an assistant teacher and I really missed that, so I was thinking about how I could get involved in that again,” said Sharpe. “I decided to create a dance program where it would be open for all kids, but would really provide good opportunities for low income families, or families that just didn’t have additional finances to put their kids through dance.”
Currently, Sharpe’s program operates on a pay-what-you-can model, with a sliding scale based on family income. However, all students are welcome to dance regardless of financial circumstance. There are no class fees or required footwear, and all donations to “Anyone Can Dance” go back into the program, covering expenses such as costumes and recital spaces for the dancers.
According to Sharpe, dancing is more than just a fun pastime, but also a means to foster growth in young kids, boost confidence and create a sense of community.
“A sense of belonging and love, we try to cultivate that feeling between the students and the teachers,” said Sharpe. “Where they really feel comfortable and feel love for who they are and feel really supported as well.”
Though proud of the program, Sharpe will soon be passing the torch along to her assistant teacher, Katie Ballard, as she prepares to return to her hometown following her graduation from Appalachian State.
“So, I’ve been working with one of my assistant teachers over the past year and a half to transition the program to her because I’m going to be moving back to Charlotte where I’m from,” said Sharpe. “She’ll become the director of the program in the fall, so the program can continue on.”
Sharpe continued by saying that working with the kids and their families the past four years has been an extremely rewarding experience.
“This program has made such an impact on me personally,” said Sharpe. “I wouldn’t want it any other way. Looking back on it, I wouldn’t want to have not made the choice to have this program because all these kids and their families have been so sweet and great to work with.”
To learn more about “Anyone Can Dance” click to sites.google.com/appstate.edu/anyonecandance/home?authuser=0. The program can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/anyonecandanceboone/.
