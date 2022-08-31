HIGH COUNTRY — AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care & Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, was voted Best Hospice in The Avery Journal-Times' "Best of Avery County" survey and AMOREM’s very own Donna Tate was voted the Best Nurse Practitioner. Both AMOREM and Tate are committed to serving the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of their patients.
AMOREM has provided end-of-life care and support in the High Country since 2014. In the eight years of service in the High Country, AMOREM has had the privilege to assist more than 1,500 residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. AMOREM’s mission in the High Country is to provide quality, thoughtful, loving care to patients and to support their families.
“We strive to deliver the best care possible in a holistic manner with a team of highly trained professionals," said Carol Smith, vice president of the High Country service area.
Donna Tate, NP, is one of those highly trained professionals who works to provide care, compassion and support to patients and families. These qualities are why she is the recipient of the Best Nurse Practitioner award.
Tate says that she is “inspired every single day by the strength of the patients and I respect how each one of them approaches end-of-life with dignity. I am inspired by the family members' support of their loved one on their journey, though it is not always an easy one.”
Tate has impacted lives through her work at AMOREM for three years. She has been a Nurse Practitioner for 20 years. Through her work with hospice, she encourages family members of her patients to play their roles as a husband or wife, daughter and son and not as a caregiver as that is where AMOREM’s support comes in to play.
“We truly work as a team,” Tate said. “It takes a lot of moving parts to provide the excellent care that AMOREM gives!”
Both Tate and Smith are thankful for the opportunity to serve AMOREM’s mission of quality, compassion and support. AMOREM is grateful for the High Country community that voted it the Best Hospice Provider in Avery County and Donna Tate as the Best Nurse Practitioner.
AMOREM has honorably served Avery Country and the High Country since 2014. Current efforts include a capital campaign to raise funds to build a hospice patient care unit to serve the residents of the High Country. For more information about AMOREM and its capital campaign, please visit www.amoremsupport.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.