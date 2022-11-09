NEWLAND — Every year, the Avery County Senior Center holds a Veterans Day breakfast for local veterans to honor and recognize their service.
This year’s breakfast took place on Friday, Nov. 4, as veterans of all ages and branches gathered for a brief service and a meal which was prepared by the cafeteria at the Avery County Senior Center and served by members of the JROTC at Avery County High School.
The breakfast also served as an opportunity for fellowship for the veterans, giving them the chance to reconnect with old friends, said Jennifer Berry, activities coordinator at the Avery County Senior Center.
“It’s about honoring them, but it’s also about being able to get them all back together,” Berry said.
The senior center has had a Veterans Day breakfast basically every year since it opened, Berry said. The last year they had a normal breakfast, however, was in 2019 before the pandemic. In the last two years, the senior center held drive-thru breakfast events in place of the in-person meal. This year, however, they chose to hold it in person once again. Around 30 people attended the breakfast, including veterans, their spouses and even representatives from the county, such as the county commissioners.
Philip Adams, director of the Avery County Senior Center, led the service, encouraging the veterans to stand and be recognized when the song of their respective branches played. He then announced the winner of the door prize, which was a handmade quilt from the Riverwalk Quilt Guild. Harry Platt, a veteran who volunteered with the senior center for many years, won the quilt.
Tara Gragg-Daniels started as the Veterans Services Technician for Avery County a few months ago. Since then, she has been working closely with the local veterans and finding ways to best help them.
“I love that the senior center does this,” Gragg-Daniels said. “For the older ones that don’t have family, they can come here and have a support group of people that they know. Even though they may be from different generations and different conflicts, they’re all together.”
From her perspective, events like this are wonderful for veterans because they often enjoy the camaraderie. Additionally, community events for veterans allows Gragg-Daniels to educate more people about what the county’s veterans services office does.
“Any veteran that needs help, don’t be afraid to ask,” she said. “They served our country, and they deserve anything that we can give them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.