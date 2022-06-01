NEWLAND — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members via the SECU Foundation, funded a $10,000 four-year college scholarship for Levi Andrews, a senior at Avery County High School. The scholarship was awarded for study at Appalachian State University, part of North Carolina’s 16-campus University of North Carolina System.
Funded by Credit Union members, the $10,000 “People Helping People®” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement. The funds are provided for tuition and university-approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters. High school scholarships awarded for the 2022 academic year represent a $4.35 million contribution toward the educational goals of college-bound students.
“We are so proud that the Foundation has been able to offer the high school scholarship program to hundreds of students each year,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “This longstanding program is an excellent example of SECU Foundation’s strong advocacy for education and desire to give students the confidence and financial capability to achieve their dream of going to college. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our sincere congratulations and best wishes.”
The SECU Foundation “People Helping People” High School Scholarship program has provided more than $70 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors since funding began in 2005.
About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for more than 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with more than $51 billion in assets and serves more than 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, more than 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.
