Andrew Thomas Edwards and Breauna Elizabeth Steiner announce the birth of their son, Andrew Thomas Edwards Jr. He was born on March 3, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, and his older siblings are Clinton Wayne Steiner Jr. and Jayden Rayne Edwards.
His grandparents are Linda Faye Robinson and James Lee Robinson of Mitchell County, and Kenneth Stuart Osborn and Joan Elizabeth Osborne of Avery County. His great-grandparents are Carl and Alma Osborne of Avery County and Fred and Anne Brown of Marion.
