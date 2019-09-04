I saw a post on Facebook the other day that was a “Letter to God from my Anxiety.” I read it and it hit home with me. The author of the letter had been going through a relentless storm in her life. She felt like it was never-ending, and she was pleading to God to just help her see His hand in her life and in the storm.
She stated that she knew that God is the best of planners and if He has planned her life and asked her to wait then she is certain that there is more in store. She appealed that, although it felt unbearable, she knew God will never abandon her, even on the days she had abandoned Him.
I read the letter and it brought tears to my eyes because I felt every emotion the author of the letter was writing. My anxiety has been so strong. I seem like I have everything together on the outside. I appear strong and I have to be that way. I have people who depend on me. But like most others, I am completely broken inside. The storms that have raged in my life seem to have destroyed me.
The one thing that has kept me strong is the faith I have in God. I know that He loves me beyond anything else and wants the best for my life. I have trusted that if I keep waiting, He will restore everything that the enemy has stolen from me. Through seminary, that faith is currently being tested. If the truths the professors want me to believe are truths, then the truths that I have always believed through faith are untruths.
So, here I write my own open letter to God from my anxiety. God, I believe you are the Creator, the Provider, and the Shepherd of my life. I have witnessed miracles happen in your name. I have seen one of your angels speak prophesy to my daughter. I have personally seen your goodness and your presence. I have heard you speak directly to me. I have followed your commands. But somewhere along the way, I have lost my direction. I have strayed from your path. I need your help finding my way back to your path for my life.
Proverbs 3:6 reminds me that if I seek your will in all I do; you will show me the path I need to take. God, I ask for your help in seeking your will for my life so that I can find the path I need to follow.
God, I need your help to know your truth. “Lead me by your truth and teach me, for you are the God who saves me. All day long I put my hope in you,” (Psalms 25:5). Give me assurance that there are no untruths. You are my God. You are the only God who can offer salvation to me. Your salvation offers protection from anything the enemy can throw at me. Lead me into your truth and only your truth.
God, I need your help to wait on your plan and to not push ahead with mine. So many times, I feel certain that I know your plan and I get excited because I feel like I see it falling into place. I push ahead with what I feel like is you only to see it crumble before my eyes. Help me to be more patient. Help me to wait on you. “Wait for the Lord, be strong and courageous. Wait for the Lord.” (Psalm 27:14).
Lastly, God, I ask that you calm my anxiety. Calm the storms that surround my life and the lives of the people I love. Philippians 4:7 promises “the peace of God, which surpasses every thought” that “will guard hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” I ask for that peace. The peace that surpasses all understanding. God, I surrender my life, my path, my plans, and my heart to you and you alone. I know the future you have planned is better than I could ever dream. I want what you want for me.
God, I ask that this letter touch the lives of those who read it and allow them to write their own open letter to you from their anxiety. God, I ask that you never let us get so down that our anxieties overwhelm us. As David said: “Listen to my prayer, O God. Do not ignore my cry for help! Please listen and answer me, for I am overwhelmed by my troubles.” (Psalm 55:1-2)
