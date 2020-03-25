Editor’s note: The following submission is from former AJT staff writer Becky Alghrary-McRee, who wishes everyone well during this pandemic.
I don’t know if everyone feels like I do, but I feel like I’ve been on a long extended vacation or time off. Nothing is the same. Instead of waking up each morning with a list of things I have to do, I now wake up wondering what I can find to do.
Of course this is a good time to get to all those boring jobs that we put off as long as possible, like washing our cars ourselves, cleaning up our porches and yards and doing a deep-clean of the interior of our homes. This is also a good time to contact people you have not spoken with in ages, to catch up on reading from that accumulated stack of books, to work on that family history or genealogy (if you are interested in that field), and to get unfinished jobs done.
During these warm, slow days, my husband has been working outside and thinking of what he will plant in our garden space or in the big pots lining the storage building. He is also busy completing the painting of our new addition.
For years I have wanted a screen porch. Well, I finally got one here in our four-and-a-half-year-old home and it has not worked out as planned. First of all, every time the yard is mowed or the wind blows in an upcoming storm, the porch is covered with red dust, then the pollen comes and the porch is yellow. When we have a driving rain, the porch is wet, not to mention all the spiders that love the porch. This is in spite of our exterminator’s efforts.
So, recently, after Michael removed all the screens, some expert carpenters came and installed windows all across the back and a wood (not screen) door with glass top. It looks so much better. Michael has done all the painting around the windows in a soft greenish color, and next the floor will be done. Then the fun part begins as soon as I feel safe going out to shop for sun room furniture. This job has kept him busy during these slow days.
My daughter, who is an art teacher in Key West, Fla., has had to rearrange her teaching methods and will be running her classes remotely. My son, who is a minister, will be changing and adapting his church’s schedule as needed.
And, my minister, Rev. Dr. David Roquemore of Newton’s First Presbyterian, has made a whole new plan. He will have his sermons videoed and then we can view them online every Sunday. The church also sends updates and news of fellow church members and offers to help out if a certain member needs help.
My grandson, Aydin, may be at the safest place there is right now. He, along with several of his Georgia State college friends, is hiking the Appalachian Trail. They are starting at the beginning point in North Georgia and up into the mountains of North Carolina, or as far as they can go. Other than encountering a hungry bear just out of hibernation, a snake, or a freak accident, I think the Appalachian Trail is a good place to be and it would certainly help put the Coronavirus out of mind.
And during this long vacation from normal, there’s always the duty of providing healthy, good-tasting food for our household. I have concentrated on this and tried to plan a good amount of meals with the provisions I have on hand. I’ve made two trips to the Startown Food Lion and gotten enough for us to easily get by. Did I get all I went there for? No. There were, of course, no paper towels, toilet paper, sanitizer, etc., but the main thing that we searched for at the store on two different days was eggs. No eggs, bread, milk (except almond milk), no potatoes, no sweet potatoes, etc. We did get a loaf of bread on the second try, but still would like to have some eggs.
But, you know, when I think of the year I lived in Iraq in the early 1970s, and the many times I visited there in my first marriage, we are so fortunate that I will not ever complain. There, at that time, anything you got from the market was fresh and you cooked from scratch every day. There were plenty of vegetables (in season), meat and bread, but you were on your own as to what you did with them. There were no canned foods, frozen foods, or boxed dinners. Now they may have those, but not then. And too, after all the wars that country has gone through since I was there, who knows what they may or may not have.
When a shipment of cheese came from the government dairy, the line was long to procure some of this favorite food. Also, when a truck of chickens came from somewhere in Eastern Europe, housewives lined up vying for their two allotted chickens.
We here in America have tended to be very spoiled and set in our ways of having everything available exactly when we need it. Now is a time to realize that even though we are not getting what we are accustomed to, we are still finding and buying much, much more than many in other areas of our world.
So, during this long extended Spring Break, let’s stay safe and take stock of all the blessings we do have. We can rest, read, catch up on neglected chores, enjoy the spring sunshine, and be with our spouse and/or family during all this extra time. And I am so thankful for all the health care workers, providers and all those people who don’t get an extended Spring Break like I do.
And as for those young Spring Break millennials on Florida beaches who are ignoring warnings and thereby endangering others, I say, “Wake up, grow up, and realize who you may endanger when you go home.”
