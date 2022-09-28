AMY Wellness Foundation (AMYWF) is seeking input from health advocates, nonprofit leaders, and those with lived experience to attend a strategic Regional Convening Meeting to help prioritize AMYWF’s funding priorities for 2023.
“AMYWF prides itself on being a community lead Foundation. With everything we do, we aim to create change with action through community input,” said Caitlin Johnson, Associate Director, AMY Wellness Foundation. “Our first Regional Convening Meeting was held in early 2020 and helped shape the Foundation’s funding areas for our grant partners. Now, two years later, as we know, so much has changed and the Foundation wants to make sure we remain connected to the community. We want to hear from the community on our current funding priorities to ensure our funding efforts are still in line with community needs. This meeting will also help the Foundation understand where the gaps are and what we can change to collectively make the most impact to help shape future funding areas for the Foundation.”
AMYWF’s current funding areas are capacity building, COVID-19 rapid response, family resilience, and collaboration and planning with an emphasis on housing, mental health, and food security. The Foundation is looking to have community input on those areas and to better understand the current health landscape and how it has changed since the pandemic.
“It is of utmost importance we listen to the people who live, work, and love our community. Without our partners AMYWF would not be able to strategically serve our neighbors, it is important we make sure our funds are meeting their needs,” said Luke Howe, Executive Director, AMY Wellness Foundation.
AMY Wellness Foundation Regional Convening Meeting will take place for all community members in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, at 31 Cross Street, Banquet Hall, Spruce Pine, NC 28777
This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to Caitlin Johnson at c.trewjohnson@amywellnessfoundation.org by October 21.
AMY (Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Wellness Foundation was established as a result of the Mission Health System sale to HCA Healthcare to ensure health and wellness was still a main priority in our area of western North Carolina. Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the residents of Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties by partnering with local nonprofits, fostering connections among services, and supporting programs that make our communities a healthier place.
For more information, please visit https://amywellnessfoundation.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.