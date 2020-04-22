AVERY COUNTY — AMY Wellness Foundation is transforming funding framework to be more aligned with organization’s priorities when they need it most. Traditionally funding opportunities have been in cycles and based on criteria determined through a variety of ways by the Foundation.
After spending the last two months hearing from community members across Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties at Regional Convening Meetings, AMY noticed reoccurring themes. The report from these meetings has been published on the AMY website and ultimately helped shape the way AMY will provide support moving forward.
Starting May 8, 2020, AMY grant opportunities will be open year-round. “We want to be an inclusive Foundation recognizing that the landscape of health and wellness is not stagnant, needs arise and needs change,” said Nora Frank, Associate Director. “Rather than circumscribe organizations to our timeline, we want to empower them to ask for support when they need it most. It’s time we show trust in our partners and prioritize collective impact by supporting organizations through a wide range of funding areas while maintaining our mission to support transformative, innovative, collaborative, and upstream solutions to health and wellness.”
The new funding criteria is designed to make the Foundation’s grant application process as easy as possible and amplify opportunities for the community.
“Often an individual needs assistance with housing, food, legal advice, etc. all at the same time,” said Frank. “We do not want to perpetuate silos so we will be categorizing the grant opportunities in a different way. We have identified food, housing, and mental health as the region’s top priorities and will put these needs at the forefront of our efforts. However, we understand that there are endless needs to create lasting impact and change and do not want organizations to feel limited by these three priorities.”
The open funding opportunities identified include Capacity Building, Family Resilience, and Collaborative and Planning Grants. Additionally, AMY has committed to adding a COVID-19 Response funding opportunity.
“We understand the needs of our communities are vast and potentially long term,” said Executive Director Luke Howe. “We are committed to supporting organizations affected by this pandemic as long as necessary.”
Details on each funding opportunity and how to apply can be found on the AMY Wellness Foundation website by clicking to amywellnessfoundation.org/grants.
