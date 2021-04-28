TOE RIVER — 2020 is a year we will always remember because of COVID and all the things we didn’t get to do, but as we move farther into 2021 more and more events are happening.
We are pleased to announce the AMY Wee Trade Spring/Summer consignment sale, benefitting the Imagination Library, opens Thursday, May 6, and lasts through Saturday, May 8, 2021. The sale will be at the Cross Street Commerce Center, located at 31 Cross Street in Spruce Pine.
Thursday is the preview day and admission to shop early is $5. There is no admission charge on Friday and Saturday, and many items will be marked half off on Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. all three days and will be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday hours are longer to allow more shopping.
This sale features the very best in “gently used” and new children’s spring and summer clothing, toys, furniture, bedding equipment and much, much more. If you need things for kids, the AMY Wee Trade consignment sale is the place to shop.
The AMY Wee Trade Sale planning committee and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children have worked diligently to ensure the safety of everyone involved with the sale and we will follow all the CDC and NCDHHS COVID safety guidelines for indoor events. We get behind the mask to protect our volunteers who work so hard to make this sale a success. Face coverings are required when you are in the Cross Street Commerce Center during the sale.
Stuffed animals are not being collected this year but we hope to begin accepting donations of stuffed animals for our Teddy Bear Clinics at Child Fest and Healthy Halloween at our fall sale.
If you have items your child no longer uses and you would like more information about how to consign at the AMY Wee Trade Sale, contact us at mytrade@gmail.com, call (828) 682-0047, or (828) 733-2899 or click to BlueRidgeChildren.org. Consignors receive 70% of their sales and the remaining 30% benefits the Imagination Library in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties.
More than 1,900 children in the tri-county area currently receive a FREE book each month from Imagination Library and more than 200,000 books have been distributed since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.