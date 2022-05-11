TOE RIVER — Spring has sprung and with it, the need for spring and summer clothes and other “stuff” for the kiddos. We all know how quickly kids outgrow clothes, toys, furniture, and everything else they need and how expensive it can be to keep them in those things. AMY Wee Trade can help with some of those expenses as this consignment sale features the very best in “gently used” and new children’s spring and summer clothing. We also have gently loved toys, furniture, bedding, equipment, maternity clothes, and much, much more. This sale is shaping up to be full of quality items at great prices.
Not only does the AMY Wee Trade consignment sale offer quality kid-related items at great prices but, because of our generous consignors who donate 30% of their sales it also supports the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s Imagination Library project in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Imagination Library is the program, started by Dolly Parton, where a child who is aged birth to five years old gets an age-appropriate book once a month at no charge to their family when they are enrolled in the program.
Numerous studies have shown how much children benefit when they are read to regularly from the time they are born, and it is a great way to get in a daily dose of snuggle time. Each month more than 1,800 Imagination Library books are distributed in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties and more than 200,000 books have been mailed to our youngest residents since 2006.
The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children is pleased to announce that Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties have three of the five highest saturation rates for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in North Carolina. Avery County has the highest rate in the state, at 87%, while Yancey County is 4th at 77%, and Mitchell County ranks 5th in the state at 74%. Thanks to everyone who supports the Imagination Library for helping us get books into the hands of so many children aged birth to five years old in our region.
The AMY Wee Trade Spring & Summer Consignment Sale is at the Cross Street Commerce Center, located at 31 Cross Street in Spruce Pine. Early bird shopping begins from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, with a $5 admission charge. Join us for the preview day to shop early and catch the best bargains on the best stuff. Friday, May 20, hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, May 21, hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with many items marked down to half price on Saturday. There is no admission charge for Friday and Saturday.
There will be a very special guest at the sale on Saturday, May 21. Mister Mystery, our favorite magician, will perform his amazing feats of magic beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday to entertain the young and young at heart. We will also provide goodie bags for the children attending the magic show.
If you have questions about the sale, how to consign items, or if you would like to volunteer, please contact us at mytrade@gmail.com or call one of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children offices at (828) 682.0047 or (828) 733.2899.
