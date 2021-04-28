Avery-Mitchell-Yancey Regional Library is committed to re-opening with a safe environment. On Monday, May 3, all branches within the AMY Library System will be open to the public, no appointment necessary, however computer lab usage will require an appointment.
Hours of operation do vary by location. Each branch will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. midday for sanitizing and re-organizing. Please check our website or social media outlets for more information related to hours of operations. If you have questions or need to make an appointment to use a computer, please contact your local library by email or phone or by sending a message using our online system at www.amyregionallibrary.org.
The following are specific protocols related to reopening. We implement good hygiene practices and infection control measures based on recommendations from the CDC, such as:
- frequent and thorough hand washing
- supply alcohol-based hand sanitizer to staff and the public
- create environments that promote social distancing
- follow good respiratory etiquette, so we cover all coughs and sneezes
- use plastic wall sneeze guards at each of our reference desks
- wear cloth face coverings when working with the public
- routinely disinfect and sanitize all surfaces and equipment
- staff will stay home when sick
What you can do for us and for other members of the public:
- stay home if you are sick
- wear a cloth face covering
- wait six feet apart (avoid close contact)
- wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
We are currently not charging overdue fines, and all material/book drop boxes are open for returns. We will continue to offer curbside service.
The Outreach Van is delivering books to homes. Call Outreach Librarian Jamie McCabe for more information at (828) 682-4476 or email him at amybookmobile@gmail.com
We look forward to resuming services and serving our patrons at our locations.
