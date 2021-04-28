Does your child appreciate the water and photography? If so, the AMY Regional Library System and Toe River Arts encourage them to dive in and participate in the Wonder of Water Photo Contest. The contest, open for submissions from May 1 to 31, is the final activity tied to the recent Smithsonian Institution Water/Ways exhibit.
As part of the exhibit, a group of Yancey, Avery and Mitchell children spent six weeks capturing the wonder of water through art, writing, music, and science-based projects. “We’ve talked about the importance of each child’s unique voice or perspective,” says freelance writer and nature photographer Sue Wasserman, who’s been leading the Wonder of Water program. “What I love about the photo contest is how it not only encourages families throughout our three counties to get out to a favorite water spot, but helps children find and value their individual vision as well. Clearly, we have an abundance of picture-perfect water scenes from which to choose.”
The contest is open to children ages 6 to 18 and will judged in two categories: an “Under 12” category and a “13 and older” category. Images must have been taken within the last two years in Avery, Mitchell, or Yancey County. The top three images in each category will receive a prize. All participants’ work will be displayed at Toe River Arts’ Spruce Pine gallery from June 19 to July 3.
“Beyond showcasing the work of our talented artists, and offering a variety of creative programming, one of our hopes at Toe River Arts is to inspire budding artists,” Melanie Finlayson, Toe River Arts’ Community Outreach Coordinator said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how our area youth portray our aquatic riches.”
A talented trio of professionals will be judging the contest. Elizabeth Hudson, Executive Editor of Our State Magazine, is excited to making the drive from Raleigh-Durham to judge firsthand what our talented youth are doing. Locally, Dana Moore, painter, photographer, and book artist, will be joining forces with popular WTOE broadcaster Bruce Ikard to round out the panel.
Printed or digital submissions can be made in person at any AMY library branch or online to Finlayson at melanie@toeriverarts.org.
“We’ve posted the entry and submission details on our website at www.amyregionallibrary.org,” said AMY Library System Director Amber Westall Briggs. “Parents can feel free to reach out to a library staff member with questions or contact Toe River Arts at (828) 765-0524. We want to make the contest both easy and fun.”
