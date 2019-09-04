SPRUCE PINE — Fall is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the AMY Wee Trade Fall/Winter consignment sale, benefitting the Imagination Library.
This year the sale is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, and will be at the Cross Street Commerce Center, located at 31 Cross Street in Spruce Pine. Thursday, Sept. 19, is the preview day and admission to shop early is $5. There is no admission charge on Friday and Saturday, and many items will be marked half off on Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m. all three days and are open until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Saturday hours are longer this year to give more folks the opportunity to shop longer.
This sale features the very best in “gently used” and new children’s spring and summer clothing, toys, furniture, bedding equipment and more. If parents or family need things for kids, the AMY Wee Trade consignment sale is the place to shop.
Stuffed animals are no longer accepted for consignment at the AMY Wee Trade Sale, but the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will have a box there to collect gently loved stuffed animals for our Teddy Bear Clinics at Healthy Halloween and Child Fest.
Anyone with items their child no longer uses and who would like more information about how to consign at the AMY Wee Trade Sale, contact us at mytrade@gmail.com, call (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899, or click to BlueRidgeChildren.org. Consignors receive 70 percent of their sales, and the remaining 30 percent benefits the Imagination Library in Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties.
More than 1,800 children in the tri-county area currently receive a free book each month from Imagination Library, and 162,371 books have been distributed since 2006. This year at our Taste of the Blue Ridge event, the Partnership recognized the founding members of the Imagination Library Committee who had the vision of bringing this beloved program to our area. Thank you Faye & Brooks Barber, Judy Knight, Susan McKenzie, Charlene Phillips, Elaine Percival and Judy & Bill Sears for your tireless efforts in planning and fund-raising to bring Imagination Library to our area and ensure its success. Your efforts have positively impacted so many lives and continue to impact lives.
