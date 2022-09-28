HIGH COUNTRY — AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, warmly welcomes Lorie Fidler, BA, as volunteer and outreach coordinator for the High Country service area.
“I researched AMOREM and instantly saw the love, compassion and support that AMOREM has for those that they serve, and I knew that this role would be the best fit,” says Fidler.
Fidler received her BA in Sociology with a concentration in Medical Sociology from University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Prior to AMOREM, Fidler was the Life Enrichment Director in the memory care community at Deerfield Assisted Living. Her role at Deerfield is where her love for the geriatric population was born and where it blossomed into the passion that she holds today.
“I am excited and grateful to have this opportunity,” says Fidler. “I am able to continue doing what I love most by bringing joy to others, working with the community and by making someone’s daily life a bit easier.”
In partnership with AMOREM staff, volunteers serve an essential role in supporting patients and families, administrative teams and the community. Through one of AMOREM’s many volunteer programs, there are opportunities for everyone to show quality, compassion and support at AMOREM. Some of AMOREM’s volunteer programs include the volunTEEN program, veteran volunteering, adult volunteering and more.
AMOREM will host volunteer training in March of 2022 for anyone interested in being a hospice volunteer. Attendance is mandatory at each session. To reserve a spot, please complete an application at www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer.
