When Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care merged in the spring of 2021, they chose to rename the hospice and palliative care organization, AMOREM. The Latin word AMOREM translates in the English language to “the act of love.” The name AMOREM is a direct representation of the organization’s mission to provide quality, thoughtful, loving care to patients, support to their families and to offer education and grief support to the communities served.
“AMOREM is a team and each person’s role within the organization is an integral part of providing exceptional care to our patients and their families,” says Amber Smith, RNCC, “My act of love is kindness. If you have a kind heart and enjoy a team approach to care, AMOREM is the place for you.”
Maintaining a kind heart assists in fostering the AMOREM culture of trust and allows each situation to be responded to in an ethical manner. The combination of utilizing a team approach to care and holding space for kindness ensures that AMOREM can make every effort to exceed the expectations of those who the organization serves; including patients, families, referral sources and communities.
“This is a different type of nursing,” says Kelley Chapman, RNCC, “I spent my whole nursing career making patients better and, in this job, you are spending all of your time making patients comfortable and preparing them for death. It is still so rewarding. Just being able to be there for patients and families during such vulnerable times and moments makes this job and your profession as a nurse meaningful and worthwhile.”
A nursing career with AMOREM allows for a personable environment with patients and their families in a home setting — wherever they may call home. It allows nurses to build a rapport with patients and families by meeting them where they are.
“I know, for the most part, we are not with these patients for long and that is more reason to form a relationship and meet them where they are,” Chapman said. “The main goal is to provide comfort and understanding of the transition from life to death. My act of love is caring for my patients and knowing that I have brought ease to their lives.”
If you are a nurse who wishes to transform the way that people view and experience serious illness and end-of-life and who wishes to foster a culture of compassionate, innovative care, visit www.amoremsupport.org/careers to define your act of love today.
