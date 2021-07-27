BANNER ELK — The world premiere of a musical about one of the world’s most popular artists debuts at Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre continues through August 1. “America’s Artist: The Norman Rockwell Story” brings to life the work of beloved artist who create more than 4,000 pieces of art. Rockwell captured the essence of America with each paint stroke, from Rosie the Riveter to The Four Freedoms. His Saturday Evening Post cover illustrations reflected small town America as he wished it to be.
The professional company of 60 actors, designers, musicians and technicians come from many states, teaming up with accomplished local residents including some very talented youth.
Written and directed by Dr. Janet Speer, LMC Professor Emeritus and Summer Theatre Artistic Director, the show transports audiences from Rockwell’s career beginnings in the early 1900s through his final years in the 1970s. Speer’s in-depth research included discussions with his granddaughter.
The music and lyrics were crafted by father/son duo Tommy Oaks and J.T. Oaks from Knoxville. Together, they have an extensive list of credits including many numerous musicals and recordings. The jazzy, ragtime style music for “The Norman Rockwell Story” take viewers on a journey through seven nostalgic decades of American culture, wars and heartwarming stories.
Performances of this highly anticipated biographical musical are taking place in the Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre at 191 Main St W, Banner Elk. Matinee 2 p.m. shows run July 29, 31 and August 1. Evening 7 p.m. shows continue July 28, 30 and 31. Tickets are $18 to $20 for children and students and $38 to $43 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at lmc.edu/summertheatre or call the box office at (828) 898-8709.
