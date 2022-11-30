ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — The morning after Thanksgiving, while many were getting ready to shop for Christmas presents and deals, Americano Steak House was hosting a Black Friday breakfast to benefit less fortunate children in Carter County. The breakfast, which took place at Americano Steak House in Roan Mountain, grossed more than $3,600 while serving pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy to benefit TLC Community Center in Elizabethton. The funds raised will directly go to provide Christmas presents and diapers to less fortunate children in Carter County.
“We sold many pre-sale tickets to the event and others came to eat great food and support the children,” explains Angie Odom, founder and executive director of TLC. “The attendees were excited to come eat and be sure children in Carter County had something under the tree this Christmas. There was definitely some good old-fashioned, heartfelt giving going on. We are grateful for Americano putting this breakfast together. A wonderful thank you to them for all the supplies of food, plates and help in the kitchen. Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough.”
“Giving back to our community is the foundation of our restaurant, and children touch our hearts above all. We were honored to host this event for TLC,” said Troy Boane, operating manager for Americano.
About TLC Community Center
The TLC Community Center was founded in 2000 and provides services to meet the physical, emotion and spiritual needs of families and their children. The TLC stands for sharing Christ and all that we do by protecting the life of the unborn and promoting adoption. For more than 22 years, TLC has provided food, diapers and clothing to local Carter County families. Every summer TLC delivers greater than 75,000 meals to local children. The goal is to reach children that might not have transportation or access to food. going into areas where children are grouped together and doing everything through the center and with the help of local churches, clubs and citizens. TLC is not federal or state-funded.
About Americano Steak House
Americano Steak House was founded in 2021 by Troy Boane and Bradley McMurray. Americano Steak House is located in beautiful Roan Mountain, Tenn. The restaurant serves hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, Italian pastas, local craft beer and award-winning desserts, and accepts and recommends reservations.
