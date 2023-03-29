AVERY COUNTY — House fires are a serious concern across the United States, claiming an average of seven lives each day, according to thezebra.com. In response to this problem, the American Red Cross has launched a program called “Sound the Alarm” where the group distributes free smoke alarms and educate people on fire safety.
The program was conducted on Saturday, March 25, at Linville Land Harbor, being the third event since the start of the new year. Since the program began in October 2014, Sound the Alarm has saved 1,583 lives nationwide.
Recently, the American Red Cross installed 200 free smoke alarms throughout Avery County during three Saturdays, many of which are homes to senior citizens and disabled individuals who may have difficulty installing them themselves. The alarms were generously provided by the Grainger Corporation, and all Avery County residents were contacted through the county’s Hyper-Reach program to make them aware of the opportunity, which according to hyper-reach.com is an “advanced SaaS emergency mass notification platform that you can use to reach as many people as needed when emergencies strike.“
The program was coordinated by Red Cross volunteers in Avery and Watauga counties, with support from two Red Cross employees, Victoria Hess and Amelia Lenke. The events were also supported by volunteers from Gastonia, Asheville, Wilkesboro and Granite Falls, including students from Appalachian State University. These volunteers educated residents on fire safety, completed paperwork and installed smoke alarms.
Areas of Avery County that were served include Newland, Cranberry, Elk Park, Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain, Crossnore, Banner Elk and Linville. The events were coordinated with the help of Avery County Emergency Manager and Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill, and Michelle Trivette, Recreation Director at Linville Land Harbor.
For residents who are hard of hearing or deaf, the American Red Cross can also install bed shaker alarms to ensure they are alerted in case of a fire. The program has been a great success so far, and another Sound the Alarm event is planned for early fall in Avery County to continue to serve the residents and help make their living environments safer.
One student volunteer, Sophie Pierzala, a freshman from Kentucky and member of the ASU Student Red Cross Club, said she enjoyed her experience because she could see how grateful the clients were and she enjoyed helping residents become safer in their homes.
The Sound the Alarm program is a valuable effort to prevent house fires and save lives, and it is clear that many people have already benefited from it. The Avery and Watauga County disaster team is always looking for new volunteers, and anyone interested is encouraged to go to The Red Cross website by clicking on redcross.org.
