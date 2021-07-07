GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Every first Saturday in September, thousands of people descend upon a small village in Northeast Scotland for what is highly touted as the best and most significant Highland Games in the world: the Braemar Gathering.
Dating back 900 years (and with its modern roots being traced to 1832), the Braemar Gathering is renowned for its athletic displays of incredible might, the many world-class bagpiping bands that march through its fields and the cultural significance that brings Scots from all over the world on a pilgrimage-like journey to this small village in Aberdeenshire.
The gathering is known to leave quite the impression on those who venture to this vibrant and scintillating affair. In fact, Queen Elizabeth has visited the gathering each year they have been held since she first stepped foot on the fields in the Scottish highlands when she was just seven years old in 1933.
Yet more significantly for Avery County locals and the many die-hard travelers who come from afar to attend the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games each year, the Games that would be destined to reshape the fields of MacRae Meadows every second weekend in July for decades to come occurred in 1954 when Donald MacDonald, co-founder of the GMHG, attended the Braemar Gathering and was left with an indelible mark.
MacDonald, who passed away in February of this year, tells of the impact that the Highland Games at Braemar would have on him for years to come in his book “America’s Braemar: Grandfather Mountain and the Rebirth of Scottish Identity Across the USA.” Those who are familiar with the text describe it as long, often rambling and somewhat unorganized, but within its paragraphs are deep, well-researched insights into the spirit and culture of the GMHG and Scottish heritage.
MacDonald’s scholarly work rivals that of many Scottish historians. After all, he did teach at Napier College in Edinburgh and write for the Weekly Scotsman later in his life. However, as one meanders through MacDonald’s work, they are likely to get a sense of MacDonald’s own indomitable spirit, which was ignited upon his return to the states from Scotland in 1954.
“So keen was I on my own ancestry, I’d taken part in gatherings of Carolina clansfolk around my home area, the borders of eastern North and South Carolina—Dillon, Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland counties. That was years before I made that unforgettable journey to the Auld Country in the late summer of 1954. The highlight of that trip was a visit to the Highland Games at Braemar, in Aberdeenshire. I’d known about Highland Games since early high school days, for in “The Lady of the Lake,” Sir Walter Scott wrote about ‘putting the strength-stone” and “the manly wrestlers.” But I’d never seen such, and the experience was one I shall never forget. As Rudyard Kipling once wrote, ‘Everyone is more or less mad on one point,’ and my point of madness became Highland Games,” MacDonald wrote.
MacDonald vowed to reproduce Celtic Games in the same fashion as the one he had experienced. Piping, highland step-dancing, Gaelic songs and other distinctly Scottish traditions had all but but vanished since the days in which MacDonald’s, and many other Scottish descendants’ forbearers, brought these traditions with them upon their immigration to the United States. These practices, MacDonald writes, had largely been abandoned over the years in response to a stern Calvinism and partly as penance for having remained loyal to the British Crown during the American Revolution.
“As exiles, my forefathers’ time had been taken up with learning English, pledging allegiance to a New Republic and trying to fit into a strange, English-speaking world,” MacDonald wrote.
MacDonald’s obsession with Highland Games went as far as to have likely become a point of annoyance with his fellow journalists at The Charlotte News in 1955, as MacDonald admitted of talking “incessantly” about kilts, bagpipes, the splendor of Edinburgh and the pageantry of Royal Braemar over the course of that year.
Only after having returned from Scotland several months prior, MacDonald was already hosting his own Scottish festivities, such as a Burns Supper to commemorate the birth date of the world-renowned, national poet of Scotland Robert Burns. As a journalist in the 1950s, MacDonald utilized all of the technology and personal connections at his disposal, ensuring that his Scottish-themed events received maximum coverage in the press and on the radio.
However, with the limited resources at his disposal, MacDonald’s dream of hosting his own Braemar-inspired Highland Games would have potentially remained unfulfilled if he had tried to initiate the event through his own means. Fortunately, as fate would have it, MacDonald was introduced to Mrs. Julian Walker Morton Sr., or whom MacDonald would later refer to as Agnes MacRae Morton to highlight her Scottish ancestry, by a mutual friend and fellow reporter at the The Charlotte News, Julian Scheer.
This meeting would be the driving catalyst behind the formation of the GMHG as this relationship between MacDonald and the Mortons would blossom over the years. Agnes had her own abiding interest in rallying her clansfolk “the MacRaes” on the “Singin’ Grounds,” or the home of the annual gospel music festival and fellowship Singing on the Mountain.
Agnes MacRae’s father Hugh MacRae had taken her to the “homeland” when she was just eight years old. Hugh also held a long-standing interest in his own ancestry, a passion he passed down to his daughter. Agnes even assisted with one entire chapter in the book “The History of Clan MacRae," With genealogies devoted to her ancestral line. Agnes’ uncle Donald MacRae helped contribute to the publication.
Included in the book was a translation of the Gaelic poem “The Scattered Children of Kintail,” which was read often in the MacRae household. The poem tells of the heartbreak suffered by their ancestral MacRaes being forcibly removed from their homeland to make way for sheep-farming and forests of red deer, rife for sportsmen's’ rifles, events that were long preceded by the Defeat at Culloden.
“The red deer sleeps in sheltered nooks / Where homes were wont to be / And those who loved and labored there / Are exiled o’er the sea,” the poem reads.
As chance were to have it, MacDonald would learn that he was distantly related Agnes and her own lineage of Scottish ancestors. MacDonald’s maternal grandmother was in fact a MacRae, whose lineage had left the Isle-of-Skye around the same time as Agnes’s. Around 1780, there were approximately 30,000 Scottish Highlanders who reached the river ports of Brunswick and what is now modern day Wilmington. Upon arrival, immigrants still had another 90 miles to go before reaching available land on which they could settle.
For the MacRaes, specifically Agnes’s family, it would not be until after 1885 when Hugh MacRae would leave the family’s home in Wilmington to come to Yancey County where would begin mining mica before going on to develop the resort village of Linville.
The first Games was held in 1956 through the help of plenty of volunteerism and through a substantial media push by people who were skilled and will equipped to capture the people’s attention during the time period, including journalists such as Scheer, who had helped fight “Hugh Morton’s War” by documenting and publicizing Morton’s efforts to prevent the federal government from building the Blue Ridge Parkway from cutting directly through Grandfather Mountain.
As the first Games came to a close, MacDonald recalled the thoughts that raced through his mind, a sign of what would be come a High Country staple for decades to come.
“Had Julian Scheer of The Charlotte News, who introduced me to Mrs. Morton, been around in those final hours of Sunday, the 19 of Aug., 1956, he would have heard the ‘Big Aggie’ (Agnes MacRae Morton) and “Don-Donald” heaving great signs of relief. The buses which had brought the two bands had by that time roared off up the Yonahlossee towards the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bill McAinsh had just poured me a second Wee Sensation. Scheer would have heard us babbling excitedly ‘Thank heavens, it’s over... It’s over... It’s over...’ But we were wrong. It had only just begun,” MacDonald wrote.
